The relative strength index (RSI) on the four-hour chart is declining from an overbought extreme last week. A negative divergence between the RSI and price typically leads to a brief pullback similar to mid-Sept.

Bitcoin (BTC) continues to rise near $56,000, although the rally appears to be exhausted given overbought signals on the charts. The cryptocurrency is up about 14% over the past week and faces resistance between $58,000 and $60,000.

