- Bitcoin has bounced strongly towards $10,700, confirming a short-term trend change.
- Ethereum saw similar price action exploding to $350.
Bitcoin confirmed a 4-hour bear flag that got almost no continuation and went straight into a massive move towards $10,700. Similarly, Ethereum also bounced back up, although its bounce is comparatively weaker, it is trading at $347.
BTC/USD daily chart
On the daily chart, Bitcoin price has regained the 100-MA as support at $10,436 and is now eying up the next resistance level at $11,179, coinciding with the 50-MA. The MACD turned bearish for a short period of time on September 23 but has flipped bullishly again now.
BTC/USD 12-hour chart
The TD sequential indicator has presented a buy signal at around $10,400. Bitcoin price is currently fighting to stay above the 50-MA at $10,664 and transform it into support here as well. The MACD hasn’t turned bullish just yet, but it’s close. The next resistance level here is also around $11,179.
Bitcoin IOMAP Chart
Looking at the In/Out of the Money Around Price chart by IntoTheBlock, we can see that Bitcoin is facing a fair amount of resistance at $10,870 and $11,178. However, more investors bought at $10,542 and below in comparison, which means Bitcoin currently has more support than opposition.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
We have similar price action on the 4-hour chart with Bitcoin regaining the 100-MA but getting stopped right at the 50-MA at $10,736. The MACD also turned bullish here, and the RSI has exploded to the upside getting closer to overextension levels.
ETH/USD daily chart
Ethereum has managed to regain its 100-MA on the daily chart; however, the TD sequential indicator hasn’t presented a buy signal yet. Another difference with Bitcoin is that the MACD hasn’t turned bullish and will require a few more days to do so. The next resistance level will most likely be $388 in the form of the 50-MA, followed by $394, the last high.
ETH/USD 12-hour chart
On the 12-hour chart, the TD sequential indicator has presented a buy signal, but Ethereum hasn’t regained its 50-MA or 100-MA. Similarly, the MACD remains bearish. The next target price for the smart-contracts giant will be $374, the 50-MA, and $388, the 100-MA. ETH price needs to regain at least one of them as support.
Ethereum IOMAP Chart
Looking at the IOMAP chart, we can see that the next resistance point would be at $363, where 445,000 addresses bought almost 10 million Ethereum coins. On the other hand, there isn’t much support on the way down compared to the resistance at $363, as only 1.75 million ETH coins were bought at $341.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
Nonetheless, Ethereum price has exploded above several resistance levels in the short term and turned its MACD bullishly. The next resistance is at $363, which coincides with the IOMAP chart and both the 100-MA and the 50-MA.
Ethereum bulls need to pay close attention to the nearest support levels at $341 and below as they aren’t too strong. In the short-term, the ETH price will most likely continue trending upwards until $363, the most critical resistance area in the short-term.
For Bitcoin, investors need to look at $10,870 as the first resistance level and then $11,178. A bearish break below $10,542 could be indicative of short-term weakness.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
ChainLink Price Analysis: LINK sees a 23% price bounce and it’s eying up $10
ChainLink has established a robust daily downtrend with bulls unable to come back. The digital asset is still up almost 500% since its 2020-low at $1.51.
Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP: Bulls hold at threshold, ready for takeoff
The cryptocurrency market has had an eventful week, with most actions resulting in losses. The bleeding was not selective; hence major cryptos, altcoins and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens explored levels below key support areas.
Central Banks move to crypto in the effort to retain control over the monetary system
Central bankers worldwide have started to realize that the era of fiat is coming to an end. Digitalization is the future, and the process of digitalization is infiltrating all spheres of life, including money.
Bitcoin is allergic to the US presidential elections and immune to the COVID-19 vaccine
Over a week ago, the author of Rich dad, poor dad, Robert Kiyosaki, said that Bitcoin would crash when a COVID 19 vaccine would be approved. Many people caught up the narrative, based on the assumption that Bitcoin is used as a safe-have asst and would go don once the market sentiments improve.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC crystal ball gives bulls a faint flicker of hope
Bitcoin staged a healthy recovery this week. The pioneer digital currency price took off from the support area of $10,000 and touched the next psychological line of $11,000.