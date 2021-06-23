Bitcoin and Ethereum price recovers following the chinese authorities clampdown on miners

The global cryptocurrency industry is fast plummeting as the duo of Bitcoin (BTC), and Ethereum (ETH) continues to lead market losses in the wake of regulatory clampdown of crypto-related activities in China. The combined crypto market capital is down from more than $2.7 trillion earlier in the second quarter to $1.31 trillion at present.
Bitcoin seeks to maintain support at $31,000
The premier digital currency is seeing extreme price volatility around the $33,000 price level as bear forces have pushed prices down 4 major support levels in the past week. Bitcoin is currently changing hands at $33989, up 7.08% at the time of writing according to data from CEX.IO. Miners in China are evacuating at the strong arm request from Beijing, a situation that is complemented by the ban of crypto transactions amongst the country’s biggest banks.
The entire Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt (FUD) created by the Chinese clampdown have caused an overselling in Bitcoin. The potential uptrend we are seeing is ignited by the migration of miners from China to Kazakhstan hit the ecosystem. If market buyers succeed in keeping prices above the $33,000 resistance level, we may see a price reversal to $42,000 in the near to mid-term.
Ethereum’s fall below $2,000 can pose a challenge to mid-term growth
The revived buyup in Ethereum, leading to a gain of 6.01% to a price of $1992.41 at the time of writing, has returned the coin back on track after it fell to a level not seen since May 23. Despite Ethereum on-chain activities becoming more attractive to use per reduction in gas fees, users are largely shunning transactions that can spike growth. Likely, the recent uptick in price can help reverse this trend.
Ethereum’s price is currently trading well below its 50, and 200-day Moving Averages, dimming the potential and hopes of a longer-term run in price. The drop below the $2,000 psychological level can keep prices down this range in the near term, while the hopes of correction can usher the price back up to its 7-day high of $2,554.63 in the short to mid-term.
The above content is for informational purposes only. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. The trading of commodities, cryptocurrencies and currencies involves significant risk. Prices can fluctuate on any given day. Because of such price fluctuations, you may gain or lose the value of your assets at any given moment. A cryptocurrency/currency may be subject to large swings in value and may even become absolutely worthless. There is always an inherent risk that losses will occur as a result of buying, selling or trading anything on the market. Cryptocurrency trading has specific risks, which are not shared with other official currencies, goods or commodities in a market. Every user has to carefully assess whether his/her financial situation and tolerance for risk is suitable for buying/selling/trading cryptocurrency.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price contemplates 32% advance amid multiple overhead barriers
Shiba Inu price set up a bottom at $0.00000520 on June 22 and rallied 25%. The immediate resistance level at $0.00000653 and $0.00000812 might hinder the upswing. A breakdown of $0.00000520 will invalidate the bullish outlook.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA looks to climb 16% after recent meltdown
Cardano price dropped 30% from June 20 to June 22 as the crypto market crashed. After forming a bottom at $1.01, ADA appears primed to retest $1.451.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple eyes 30% gains after massive sell-off
XRP price witnessed a massive sell-off as Bitcoin price retested the May 19 sell-off. After setting up a bottom on June 22, Ripple looks to rally to a crucial resistance level.
El Salvador opposition party sues government over new Bitcoin legislation
El Salvador’s opposition party sued the government over the new Bitcoin law, calling it unconstitutional. Many citizens have also indicated support of the opposition, saying the new legislation did not consider harmful effects. A whopping 80% of citizens expressed that they did not want to receive payments in the leading cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.