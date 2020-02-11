The selling pressure is keeping cryptocurrencies down for its second consecutive session. Bitcoin (-1.85%) loses its $9800 level, and Ethereum below the $220 figure. The most bearish are NEO (+5.16%), Dogecoin(-6.2%) and Lisk(-18.2%). Against the main flow move Bitcoin SV (+2.55%) ALGO (+7.8%) and, notably, Waves(+18%). The selling pressure is also present in the Ethereum token section, MOF(-10.9%), and AION(-17.09%) among the worst performers. But there are excellent movers as well, among which are ENJ(+5.44%), BAT(+8.35%), SNX (+10.75%), and DX (+13.6%).
The crypto sector capitalization descended to $280.419 billion, 3.23 percent less than 24 hours before. The traded volume in the last 24 hours was $49.94 billion (+7.61%), and the dominance of Bitcoin fell to 63.47%.
Hot News
BTSE launched a "real-time" altcoin index: BBAX. BBAX aims to be an institutional-grade index and claimed the first to track a basket of altcoins across several exchanges. BBAX follows ETH, XRP, LTC, and EOS based in the order book data collected from eight exchanges: Binance, Bitfinex, Bitstamp, Bittrex, Gemini, Coinbase-Pro, Kraken, and BTSE.
The US-based Crypto custodian firm BitGo has expanded its market to Europe, by opening to offices in Switzerland and Germany. The Swiss-based BitGoGmBH is regulated by the Swiss FINMA, and in the case of the German-based firm, BitGo will apply for a license in that country.
The Italian securities regulator has shut down eight crypto-trading and foreign exchange websites, accused of violating the Mifid2 and the Consolidated Law2 on Finance, as they were providing illegal trading products.
Technical Analysis - Bitcoin
Bitcoin continues weak for its second day; its price is near breaking its $9,730 support. The price has shifted to the lower side of its Bollinger Bands and moves below its -1SD line, while the MACD continues in its bearish phase. If the $9,730 level does not hold, the next support will be provided by its 50-period SMA at $9,660. The price above its 50-period SMA, which is pointing upwards, shows that the main trend continues to be bullish. Also, a break above $9,870 will signal a possible continuation of the upward trend.
|
Support
|
Pivot Point
|
Resistance
|
9,730
|
9,870
|
10,068
|
9,660
|
10,200
|
9,550
|
10,400
Ripple
Ripple continued descending following its -1SD Bollinger line. The price has crossed its 50-period SMA, which is not good for the long-term bullish trend; also, the MACD continues pointing south, signaling the bearish leg XRP is experiencing.
There is still no hint to a bullish reversal, but as long as $0.266 holds, we could see this movement as a sideways rectangular formation, which is mostly a continuation figure.
|
Support
|
Pivot Point
|
Resistance
|
0.2660
|
0.2740
|
0.2830
|
0.2600
|
0.2900
|
0.2500
|
0.2970
Ethereum
Ethereum is paying its strong bullishness of the past week by dropping towards the ascending channel. The price is now below its -1SD Bollinger line, which shows its current selling bias, and is near the upper line of that ascending channel. The $220 level has been provisionally breached, and if $217 does not hold, it is likely to continue towards its next support at $212, which also confluence with its 50-period SMA. Of course, a recovery above the $224 level would be perfect for the buyers.
|
Support
|
Pivot Point
|
Resistance
|
217
|
224
|
230
|
212
|
236
|
204
|
242
Litecoin
Litecoin has descended to $73, erasing its last upward segment completely. The price now is moving in the confluence of the $73 support and its 50-period SMA. We see the MACD histogram showing some signs of an end of the retracement, but the overall sector is still short-term bearish, so we assign more value to the fact that LTC price moves below its -1SD Bollinger line. If $73 does not hold, the next level to visit will be $71.3. A move above $75.25 would signal its next leg up.
|
Support
|
Pivot Point
|
Resistance
|
72
|
74.1
|
75.25
|
71.3
|
77
|
69
|
78.4
Risk Warning: CFD and Spot Forex trading both come with a high degree of risk. You must be prepared to sustain a total loss of any funds deposited with us, as well as any additional losses, charges, or other costs we incur in recovering any payment from you. Given the possibility of losing more than your entire investment, speculation in certain investments should only be conducted with risk capital funds that if lost will not significantly affect your personal or institution’s financial well-being. Before deciding to trade the products offered by us, you should carefully consider your objectives, financial situation, needs and level of experience. You should also be aware of all the risks associated with trading on margin.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD spikes 14% from February swing low as $11,000 beckons
Bitcoin price approached $10,400 in a new bull-run that followed a recent dip to the support at $9,700. The pullback was indeed necessary for the surge above $10,000.
NEO Price Analysis: NEO/USD moves within a long-term bullish trend; $15.00 within reach
NEO, the 19th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $1.03 billion has gained nearly 12% in the recent 24 hours amid strong bullish momentum.
ETH/USD conquers $250 support, $360 is nigh
Ethereum bulls are fired up and aiming for new yearly highs. In less than 24 hours, ETH/USD reclaimed the support at $230 and extended gains above two critical levels at $240 and $250.
XRP/USD jumps above $0.2900 as Ripple boasts a partnership with the National Bank of Egypt
Ripple's XRP, the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $12.5 billion has been gaining ground during early Asian hours.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC gets a ticket to the moon
The cryptocurrency market has had another stellar week. Bitcoin has gained 5% on a week-to-week basis, and this not the best result as many top altcoins registered double-digit gains.