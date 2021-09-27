Bitcoin (BTC) buyers defended the $40,000-$42,000 support range over the weekend as selling pressure slows. The cryptocurrency was trading around $43,800 at press time and is up about 1.8% over the past 24 hours. The next level of resistance is around $46,000-$48,000, which could limit further upside over the short-term.
-
The relative strength index (RSI) on the four-hour chart is not yet overbought, suggesting buyers could remain active towards resistance levels.
-
BTC registered a series of lower price highs over the past two weeks as sellers returned around the $50,000 resistance level.
-
A break above the 100-period moving average on the four-hour chart could yield further upside towards $48,000. For now, indicators show pullbacks should remain limited around the $40,000 support level.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano partners with Chainlink to drive smart contract development for DeFi applications
Cardano recently announced a strategic partnership with decentralized blockchain oracle network Chainlink. The third-generation blockchain is preparing to build smart contracts for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.
Huobi to stop servicing Chinese users as China vows strict crackdown on crypto
A few months after the cryptocurrency mining ban in China, the country issued another update last week, reiterating that digital assets are banned and crypto exchanges are prohibited. Shortly after the announcement was revealed, Bitcoin and altcoins plunged.
Ethereum bears contemplate a drop to $2450
ETH price is building up downside pressure while clinging to the 200-SMA support. RSI remains flat below the midline, keeping the sellers cheerful. A drop towards $2450 remains in the offing if the 200-SMA caves in.
Polkadot price at make-or-break point
Polkadot price spots a potential symmetric triangle pattern on the 1D chart. RSI stands neutral at 50.00, suggesting a lack of clear directional bias. 21-DMA offers immediate resistance.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.