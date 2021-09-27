A break above the 100-period moving average on the four-hour chart could yield further upside towards $48,000. For now, indicators show pullbacks should remain limited around the $40,000 support level.

Bitcoin (BTC) buyers defended the $40,000-$42,000 support range over the weekend as selling pressure slows. The cryptocurrency was trading around $43,800 at press time and is up about 1.8% over the past 24 hours. The next level of resistance is around $46,000-$48,000, which could limit further upside over the short-term.

All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.