- Binance cites the increasing demand for global users and a need for higher liquidity as reasons for the launch.
- Merchants on the Android and IOS-enabled platforms earn money when they post fiat currency trading ads.
In a recent press release, crypto exchange Binance announced the launch of its Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Merchant Program, a user-oriented fiat currency trading platform. It stated the reasons for the creation of this platform to be increasing demand for global users and a need for higher liquidity.
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said:
In the past quarter, there has been increasing growth in trading volumes on Binance P2P platform, and we have constantly received requests for more fiat-to-crypto access from our global community. To meet the growing users demand, we are seeking credible merchants for Binance P2P trading platform globally.
Binance has witnessed more than 30% growth in trading volume over the past month, according to Coin360. With over 18 million users, the exchange boasts the largest average monthly traffic. When retailers and merchants on the IOS and Android-enabled platform post fiat currency trading advertisements, they earn money. Binance provides users with support and doesn’t charge transaction fees.
While Binance.US released its app earlier this month, Binance launched its P2P trading platform in October 2019. At the time, merchants could only join through invitation and referral. Now, however, the merchant program is available through open enrollment. Reportedly, the user experience quality is controlled through an “elimination mechanism.” Binance says that promotional activities will be available to the users in the future.
