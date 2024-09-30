Binance Pool officially launches Bellscoin merged mining and users earn rewards in Litecoin and Dogecoin.

Dogecoin creator Billy Markus created Bellscoin nearly a week prior to the meme coin project.

Litecoin and Dogecoin erase nearly 2% value on Monday.

Binance Pool users can earn rewards in Bellscoin (BEL) and Dogecoin (DOGE), in addition to Litecoin (LTC) rewards through merge mining. In Merge mining, miners contribute their computational resources to multiple blockchain networks simultaneously, this increases the earned rewards and benefits for users.

The official announcement from Binance reads that BEL is not listed on the exchange platform and rewards in the asset do not guarantee a listing.

Binance users earn rewards in DOGE and Dogecoin creator’s older project BEL

The official announcement guides users on the steps to participate in Litecoin mining that went live on September 29. User’s earnings are dependent on the actual payout from the mining pool.

