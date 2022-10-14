The crypto winter is taking a toll on companies that man the virtual mines, which has led to cryptocurrency exchange Binance starting a lending facility for bitcoin (BTC) miners.
-
Binance Pool has started a $500 million lending project for private and public miners. The miners will need to pledge security in the form of physical or digital assets for the loan, which will have a duration of 18-24 months.
-
Binance Pool recently opened up a mining pool for ETHW, the forked version of Ethereum that retains the blockchain's original proof-of-work (PoW) underpinnings.
-
Binance isn't the only firm that is looking to support the struggling crypto mining industry, Jihan Wu, the founder of crypto mining rig-maker Bitmain, is also setting up a $250 million fund to purchase distressed assets from mining firms.
-
Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform Maple Finance has also established a lending pool with a 20% interest rate to provide miners with working capital. Crypto asset management firm Grayscale has also formed an investment vehicle to help investors take advantage of the low prices of bitcoin mining infrastructures.
-
Grayscale is a subsidiary of Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of CoinDesk.
-
The downturn in the crypto market and the planned transition of Ethereum to proof-of-stake (PoS) has hit miners hard. In late September, crypto miner Compute North filed for bankruptcy with $500 million in outstanding debt owed to at least 200 creditors.
-
Publicly traded mining company Riot Blockchain (RIOT) is down 70% year-to-date, while Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) is down 65% for the same period.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ripple Price Prediction: Only one hurdle stands between XRP and $0.90
XRP price is currently hovering above the $0.464 support level, but the upside is capped due to the $0.561 to $0.596 hurdle. A flip of this resistance area into a support floor could kick-start a 52% run-up to $0.900. A daily candlestick close below $0.464 will create a lower low.
TRON price sets the stage for a 20% upswing after Justin Sun’s move on Huobi exchange
TRON price has been hovering inside a bearish setup that forecasts a massive crash. However, due to the latest developments, things are starting to flip bullish. One such significant move was TRON founder Justin Sun’s acquisition of a 60% stake in Huobi exchange.
Blockchain games and Metaverse projects expected to raise $9.25 billion in 2022
The last two quarters have been full of surprises for the crypto community, with the third quarter in particular, being the most volatile. The effects of the same were observed on crypto projects in multiple ways, wherein blockchain games noted a significant preference from investors.
Is Cardano price setting up a smart money trap?
Cardano price has rallied 7% after a sharp sell-off Thursday morning. Key levels have been defined to determine the next outcome for the smart contract token. ADA price is currently up 7% after tagging a low of $0.35 for the first time in 2022 on Thursday morning.
Bitcoin: Crypto markets to experience one last sell-off
Bitcoin price has been in a steady consolidation for more than two weeks and shows no signs of directional bias. However, the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) announcement on October 7 could trigger a volatile episode for BTC that could resolve its range tightening and establish a directional bias.