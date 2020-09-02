- Digital asset commerce firm Swipe and Binance Card could soon enter the US market.
- Swipe has partnered with Evolve Bank & Trust to enable USD checking accounts on the platform.
- A spokesperson reportedly said that “everything Swipe offers becomes available on Binance Card.”
Binance Card, a cryptocurrency debit card (powered by Binance) and Swipe (SXP), a Binance-owned digital asset commerce firm, could soon enter the US. According to a Cointelegraph report, Swipe has recently partnered with Evolve Bank & Trust to enable USD checking accounts. Evolve Bank & Trust is a major banking institution in the US.
Swipe users can directly deposit their paychecks into these newly available accounts from Evolve Bank & Trust. Later, they can use those funds to purchase or sell supported cryptocurrencies on-demand. The accounts will include Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance up to applicable limits, the report noted.
A Swipe spokesperson told Cointelegraph that “everything Swipe offers becomes available for Binance Card.” The person also mentioned that the new feature will be available “in [the] next few weeks.”
SXP/USDT daily chart
SXP/USDT had a bullish session following three straight bearish days as the price went up from 2.549 to 2.622. As per the daily price chart, there are strong resistance levels at 2.771, 2.789 (SMA 9) and 3.021. On the downside, we have healthy support levels at 2.549 and 2.030.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
