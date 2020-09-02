Digital asset commerce firm Swipe and Binance Card could soon enter the US market.

Swipe has partnered with Evolve Bank & Trust to enable USD checking accounts on the platform.

A spokesperson reportedly said that “everything Swipe offers becomes available on Binance Card.”

Binance Card, a cryptocurrency debit card (powered by Binance) and Swipe (SXP), a Binance-owned digital asset commerce firm, could soon enter the US. According to a Cointelegraph report, Swipe has recently partnered with Evolve Bank & Trust to enable USD checking accounts. Evolve Bank & Trust is a major banking institution in the US.

Swipe users can directly deposit their paychecks into these newly available accounts from Evolve Bank & Trust. Later, they can use those funds to purchase or sell supported cryptocurrencies on-demand. The accounts will include Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance up to applicable limits, the report noted.

A Swipe spokesperson told Cointelegraph that “everything Swipe offers becomes available for Binance Card.” The person also mentioned that the new feature will be available “in [the] next few weeks.”

SXP/USDT daily chart

SXP/USDT had a bullish session following three straight bearish days as the price went up from 2.549 to 2.622. As per the daily price chart, there are strong resistance levels at 2.771, 2.789 (SMA 9) and 3.021. On the downside, we have healthy support levels at 2.549 and 2.030.