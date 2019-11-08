Binance adds support for a bunch of fiat currencies including euro.

Fiat deposits and withdrawal are serviced by Advanced Cash.

Malta-based cryptocurrency exchange Binance added support for the single currency Ukrainian hryvnia.

The news was announced by the head of the exchange Changpeng Zhao

"I see $EUR enabled on http://Binance.com" he wrote on Twitter.

The euro payments are processed by Binance partner, Advanced Cash.

Also recently Binance announced support for Ukrainian hryvnia.

"Binance has partnered with Advcash to offer deposits and withdrawals of Ukrainian hryvnia (UAH) via the Advcash service. Users will be able to deposit UAH to their Binance wallet using their credit cards, bank cards, and also from their Advcash Wallet," the company said in the statement.

In October, Binance added support for Russian ruble and Kazakh tenge. These fiat currencies are also made available by Advcash service.

Reade also: Russian ruble is now available as a funding currency at Binance

The exchange offers zero free deposits via Advcash Wallet. Users can buy and sell BTC, ETH and XRP with fiat in a fast and secure way.

The cryptocurrency exchange pursues an active expansion strategy by providing users with various payment options.