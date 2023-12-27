Share:

XRP price failed the breach of $0.644 resistance for the second time in the past two weeks to trade at $0.631.

The broader market cues are witnessing a slowdown in the bullishness but are sustaining above the $0.600 mark.

Binance announced the listing of new trading pairs of Ripple and other altcoins with USDC (USD Coin).

XRP price is witnessing a dry run, making minimal growth since the 19% crash of mid-November. External factors are not contributing much either, given Ripple has remained largely away from any kind of rally even as Binance Spot listed a new XRP trading pair.

Ripple reaches Binance with USDC

In a blog post on Wednesday, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, announced that it would be opening trading for ten new crypto pairs. These include assets such as Ripple, Cardano, Avalanche, Solana, etc.

Binance spot listing announcement

These altcoins are paired with USD Coin (USDC) and will be available to trade starting December 28. This is a positive development in the case of Ripple as spot listing with the second largest stablecoin is likely going to increase liquidity and attract more buyers, resulting in a price rise.

However, this might take a while.

XRP price remains in consolidation mode

XRP price trading at $0.631 has been moving sideways for the past couple of days, remaining in consolidation mode within the $0.600 and $0.644 range. The bullishness that has been at a halt since mid-November is yet to resume.

This is evinced from the failed breach of the resistance level in the last 48 hours, suggesting Ripple might continue the sideways movement until a significant development takes place. For now, the best bet is the New Year hype or the upcoming spot Bitcoin ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) approval.

These events could drive the price beyond the $0.644 resistance level, potentially flipping into a support floor to push it further towards $0.700.

XRP/USD 1-day chart

But if the breach fails again, the bullish thesis would be invalidated, and XRP price will remain sideways bound until whales and bulls take control of the market.