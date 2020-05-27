Binance is forced to “technically” support Steem’s recent hard fork - Changpeng Zhao

- Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, the CEO of Binance, has said that the exchange is forced to support Steem’s recent hard fork.
- The hard fork turned asset balances on a few addresses on the STEEM network into zero.
- If Binance were to withdraw their support, their users won’t be able to withdraw their STEEM tokens.
The Steem blockchain has recently gone through a hardfork, which has attracted many detractors due to increasing centralization concerns. The main problem with this fork was that it turned asset balances on a few addresses on the STEEM network into zero. One of the detractors mentioned above happens to be Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao.
CZ admitted that Binance is currently in a tricky position since the exchange is very much against zeroing other people’s assets on the blockchain.” However, to not support it would mean that Binance users would not be able to withdraw their STEEM tokens.
Following a dispute in the Steem community regarding the acquisition of SteemIt by Tron and Justin Sun, the hard fork was used as a tool to strip 64 dissenters of their token holdings. At the time, around $6.3 million worth crypto was seized with Dan Hensley, one of the most affected parties, claiming to have lost around $1 million in total. Wiping out users’ token holdings “goes against the very ethos of blockchain and decentralization,” said CZ. “The fact that this can happen on a blockchain means it is overly centralized.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD lacks strong resistance levels as bulls fight back
BTC/USD had a bullish start to Wednesday as the price went up slightly from $8,842.65 to $8,863.25. As per the daily confluence detector, there is a lack of strong resistance levels on the upside, so further growth can be expected.
ETH/USD drops below the upward trending line
ETH/USD had a bullish start to Wednesday as the price went up slightly from $201 to $201.55. This followed a bearish Tuesday, wherein the price fell below the upward trending line.
XRP/USD bulls start strong as the price trends inside the green Ichimoku cloud
XRP/USD continues to consolidate below the $0.20-level. The SMA 50 is about to cross over the SMA 20 to chart a bearish cross. The MACD shows that the market momentum remains bearish.
XTZ/USD stalls ahead of symmetrical triangle breakout eyeing $3.00
Tezos has lost almost 5% of its value in the last seven days amid the struggle to hold above $2.5 and step past $3.00. XTZ/USD lagging triangle breakout could culminate in losses likely to test $2.50 support.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls are nowhere to be seen
Bitcoin attempted a recovery towards $10,000 but ended up at $9,100. The first digital asset printed the second red candle on a weekly chart. It is an alarming signal for the long-term bull as BTC may be vulnerable to deeper losses.