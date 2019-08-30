Binance has launched a platform where developers can learn and create open-source projects.

The company wants to attract talents to its ecosystem.

Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, announced the launch of Binance X platform to attract third-party developers and create open-source projects based on its own ecosystem.

"In other words, we have become a platform that third-party developers can build and leverage for their own products and services. As a platform that is rapidly evolving, there is a need to provide a cohesive way to engage and support developers in our ecosystem, and thus, Binance X is conceived,” the company explained in a bog post.

Thus, Binance offers developers an opportunity to learn, cooperate and grow. There are already libraries with technical documentation that are constantly updated and improved; the exchange will also provide the necessary channels for communication between third-party developers and members of the Binance team, both online and in real life. At the same time, the company offers various programs of financial and expert support.

Notably, about 40 projects, including Burner Wallet, GoBNB, OP_SECURETHEBAG, have already joined Binance X Fellowship Program.

"It was designed to support talented developers in creating free and open-source software that would enable new innovations and businesses in the crypto economy,” Binance said commenting Binance X Fellowship Program.

Also, Binance has recently announced the launch of another ambitious project Venus that may become a direct rival to Facebook's Libra.