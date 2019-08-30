- Binance has launched a platform where developers can learn and create open-source projects.
- The company wants to attract talents to its ecosystem.
Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, announced the launch of Binance X platform to attract third-party developers and create open-source projects based on its own ecosystem.
"In other words, we have become a platform that third-party developers can build and leverage for their own products and services. As a platform that is rapidly evolving, there is a need to provide a cohesive way to engage and support developers in our ecosystem, and thus, Binance X is conceived,” the company explained in a bog post.
Thus, Binance offers developers an opportunity to learn, cooperate and grow. There are already libraries with technical documentation that are constantly updated and improved; the exchange will also provide the necessary channels for communication between third-party developers and members of the Binance team, both online and in real life. At the same time, the company offers various programs of financial and expert support.
Notably, about 40 projects, including Burner Wallet, GoBNB, OP_SECURETHEBAG, have already joined Binance X Fellowship Program.
"It was designed to support talented developers in creating free and open-source software that would enable new innovations and businesses in the crypto economy,” Binance said commenting Binance X Fellowship Program.
Also, Binance has recently announced the launch of another ambitious project Venus that may become a direct rival to Facebook's Libra.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
