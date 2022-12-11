- Binance exchange locked withdrawals on some accounts that were profiting off massively volatile coins.
- CZ explained on Twitter that this was normal market behavior and sometimes these things happen in free markets.
- The altcoins in question include Sun token (SUN), Ardor (ARDR),Osmosis (OSMO), Fun Token (FUN), Golem (GLM).
Some altcoins listed on Binance, one of the top crypto exchanges by volume, experienced massive volatile spikes. Some of these tokens rallied as much as 90% in a few minutes.
Binance altcoins explode, but not a hack
On December 11, some of the altcoins on Binance saw a massive run-up that nearly doubled the value of the tokens in under a few minutes. Due to this unusual behaviour from Sun token (SUN), Ardor (ARDR),Osmosis (OSMO), Fun Token (FUN) and Golem (GLM) the exchange suspected if it was compromised. Additionally, the centralized platform locked withdrawals of some of the accounts that profited from these altcoin pumps.
Altcoins pumping on Binance
Binance CEO and co-founder, Changpeng Zhao (CZ) tweeted that they had to “temporarily lock withdrawals on some of the profiting accounts.” The exchange confirmed in a different tweet that the funds were SAFU and that none of these accounts had their API keys compromised.
Shortly after, CZ put out an official statement saying that the exchange or the accounts were not hacked and that this was “market behavior.” He further attests to the fact that one of the accounts that profited “deposited” into the exchange and that hackers “don’t deposit.”
Additionally, CZ clarified that they did not want to intervene too much.
We are aware of the concept of too much intervention from the platform, “too centralized” attacks, etc. There is a balance to how much we should intervene. Sometimes, these happen in free market, and we need to let it play out.
These altcoins saw an upward of 90% gains in few minutes but are currently on a swift downtrend, indicating that this was just a short-lived rally and unlikely to last in the short-to-mid-term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ripple price hangs on its last straw to get that Christmas punch and hit $0.48
Ripple price closed back above the 200-day SMA after equities triggered a turnaround. XRP traders will be on edge today as US PPI numbers will be crucial for the last three weeks of 2022.
Coinbase and Binance pick sides in stablecoin wars: should traders be concerned about USDT holdings?
Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges and a co-founder of USD Coin (USDC) has urged traders on its platform to exchange USDT to USDC, offering the transfer for free.
SEC order attempts to assess health of crypto industry after FTX exchange fallout
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the US financial regulator, has warned firms to disclose potential threats to their business from the fallout of the FTX exchange.
Can Shanghai hard fork propel Ethereum price to $1,500
Ethereum (ETH) price shows a strong comeback as it follows in Bitcoin’s footsteps. However, there seems to be another cause why ETH has a higher probability of continuing this uptrend - the Shanghai hard fork.
Bitcoin: How PPI fits into BTC’s bear market rally
Bitcoin price shows a healthy start of an uptrend, albeit a slow one after weeks of tight consolidation. This bullish outlook has strong reasons to continue, but investors need to consider all possible scenarios.