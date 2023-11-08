- Binance Coin price is set to witness sideways movement after the rally lost its steam.
- The potential of a correction is likely, which would bring BNB down to bounce back from $231.
- If the altcoin gains steam again, a breach of $264 can be expected, which is marked by the Fair Value Gap of $264 to $272.
Binance Coin price, which had been gradually making a recovery, was expected to reclaim the losses that it endured in June. However, the lack of demand for the cryptocurrency left BNB stuck with no gains, even at a time when the entire market was rallying.
Binance Coin price rise disappoints
Binance Coin price, trading at $246 at the time of writing, has noted a 20% rally since mid-October. The three-week gains are among the lowest witnessed in the crypto space. The altcoin did save itself from falling to June 2022 lows after already establishing fresh year-to-date lows.
However, given that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is inches away from breaching the 70.0 threshold to enter the overbought territory, it seems like BNB holders might have to suffice with the 20% gains they witnessed recently. While RSI breaching 70.0 is not necessarily an indication to sell, it does suggest investors stop accumulating as corrections could occur at any time.
Plus, with the rally running out of steam, the Binance Coin price could end up slowing down now, resulting in sideways movement. But if investors and traders decide on booking gains, seeing the lack of bullishness, the price could correct.
This would send BNB correcting to $231, from where Binance Coin price could bounce back. In the event that it fails to bounce back and instead invalidates the support of the $231 line, further decline is likely, and the altcoin could slip to $219.
BNB/USD 3-day chart
Nevertheless, given the broader market cues are still bullish, a gradual increase could bring Binance Coin price closer to its next crucial barrier, marked at the $264 to $272 range. This area serves as a Fair Value Gap (FVG), and breaching this resistance would invalidate the bearish thesis.
At the same time, reclaiming it as support would also enable Binance Coin price to breach the FVG 2 marked from $286 to $302.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
XRP bulls to defend $0.60 level at all costs ahead of Ripple Swell 2023
Ripple (XRP) price remains bullish after a solid breakout beginning on October 18, when the rally in the broader market kick-started a strong move north. The payments token managed to break past the $0.60 barrier on November 1, steered by buying pressure from retail traders, and will not relent as a key community event is due.
SOL, XRP, ARB, AXS: November altcoin setups to watch as market shows high reaction to conferences and events
The cryptocurrency market has a lot to look forward to in November, which has been touted as the best-performing month in terms of returns, particularly for Bitcoin (BTC). Besides the Ripple Swell event set to begin on November 8, other ecosystems also have activities on the calendar that could drive some volatility in the market.
Ordinals-based meme coin rallies 40% after Binance listing
Bitcoin-based DeFi protocol Ordinals made headlines in the past couple of months and has since become a rather familiar name among traders and investors. This familiarity seems to have been accidentally exploited by a token listed on Binance, which resulted in a meme coin rally on Tuesday.
Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Bonk Open Interest spikes, outshining Bitcoin
Meme coins in the crypto ecosystem, Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Bonk (BONK) noted spikes in their open interest in the 24-hour period between November 6 and 7. This metric indicates that the risk appetite of traders has increased as meme coins are typically considered riskier bets than large market capitalization assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Bitcoin: BTC threatens correction to $30,000 amid lack of ETF news
BTC, on the daily time frame, showcases not one but multiple sell signals. To add to its woes, on-chain metrics are also showing profit-taking en masse. While the rally prompted by the potential ETF approval has propelled BTC so far, the lack thereof could also knock the pioneer crypto lower.