- Binance Coin price stood trading at $311.9 consolidated within the $340 to $297 range since mid-January.
- Australia Security and Investments Commission canceled Binance’s Australian Derivative license citing investor classification compliance.
- This is Binance’s second run-in with the authorities after facing a lawsuit at the hands of the US SEC last month.
Binance continues to face trouble even as the market moves into the second quarter of the year. The crypto exchange is now in the crosshair of the Australian regulatory body, which is taking action against its derivative trading service. Surprisingly, Binance Coin price witnessed virtually no change.
Binance Derivative license canceled
Binance Australia Derivatives, which was operating under the license held by Oztures Trading, has been asked to wind down its services. The Australia Security and Investments Commission (ASIC), in its official statement, said that the decision to cancel the license was taken after a targeted review of the exchange’s operations in the country.
The Australian regulatory body also clarified that the cancelation of the license has no effect on the requirement for Binance to continue as a member of the Australian Financial Complaints Authority. ASIC, in response to the license cancelation, stated,
“ASIC has been conducting a targeted review of Binance financial services business in Australia, including its classification of retail and wholesale clients… ASIC has repeatedly warned potential crypto users that crypto is risky and complex. Crypto derivatives pose additional risks to consumers through the operation of leverage.”
Binance on the regulatory front is not doing particularly well as the crypto exchange is already fighting for itself in the United States. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in the US recently charged the company and its CEO, Changpeng Zhao, with violating trading and derivatives laws.
The exchange has been the subject of CFTC’s investigation for almost two years despite Binance claiming it has been working with the regulatory bodies in the country.
Binance Coin price stands still
Binance Coin price surprisingly observed no change on April 6 following the news of the cancellation of the Australian license. Trading at $312, BNB has been consolidated in the range of $340 and $297 since mid-January, falling through the critical support level once last month.
At the time of writing, the altcoin stood above the 50, 100 and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), noting support against a price decline. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) also coincided with the neutral line, and flipping it into support would indicate a bounce in price is likely.
Should BNB observe bullishness going forward and flip the barrier at $321 into support, it would be able to breach the critical resistance at $340. Binance Coin price would thus mark a five-month high, registering new 2023 highs as well.
BNB/USD 1-day chart
However, if the altcoin slips below the critical support at $297, it would be vulnerable to a decline to March lows of $276 and beyond.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
