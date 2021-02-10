Binance Coin Price Prediction: BNB crashes 22%, but uptrend remains intact

- In the past 12 hours, Binance Coin price plummeted by 22% down to $116.
- BNB bulls bought the dip pushing the digital asset back up by 10%.
- The entire cryptocurrency market has suffered a brief crash losing $50 billion in market capitalization.
Earlier today, the entire cryptocurrency market experienced a brief crash and lost around $50 billion in market capitalization. However, the bulls quickly bought the dip. BNB hit a new all-time high at $148 and fell towards $116 before a recovery bounce to $126.
Binance Coin price aims for $150 despite pullback
Although this was a significant 22% correction, it should be considered healthy given the magnitude of the previous rally towards $148. There are several crucial on-chain metrics in favor of BNB.
BNB Holders Distribution chart
The number of whales holding between 10,000 and 100,000 BNB coins ($1,300,000 and $13,000,000) has increased by 10 in the past week. Similarly, smaller holders with 1,000 to 10,000 BNB have also been joining the network in the past week from 656 on February 3 to 667 currently.
BNB/USD 1-hour chart
On the 1-hour chart, BNB bulls defended the 26-EMA support level located at $118 and are trying to push Binance Coin price above the 12-EMA at $130. If they succeed, BNB can quickly jump to its all-time high at $148 and eye up a breakout towards $150.
BNB/USD 1-hour chart
However, bears have managed to push Binance Coin price below an ascending parallel channel on the 1-hour chart. The bounce could simply be a re-test of the previous support level and transform into a continuation move towards $110.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
