Binance Coin Price Forecast: BNB makes new all-time highs, bulls target $60 before ultimate upswing to $100

- Binance coin price has hit a new all-time high at $46.88.
- The digital asset seems poised for further gains in the near future, even up to $100.
BNB price was able to hit a new all-time high at $46.88 on January 18 after a long grind that started in March 2020. The digital asset has been trading inside a healthy and robust uptrend and could rise even higher.
Binance Coin price aims for $100 as on-chain metrics continue to strengthen
The most interesting metric in favor of BNB is the number of whales that have entered the network in the past week. Despite Binance Coin hitting new all-time highs, the amount of whales holding between 100,000 and 1,000,000 BNB ($4,600,000 and $46,000,000) has increased by two.
BNB Holders Distribution chart
Additionally, the MVRV (30d) chart indicates that Binance Coin price is still far away from the danger zone, which shows when the digital asset is at risk of a pullback. It seems that BNB still has more room for growth.
BNB MVRV (30d) chart
The On-Balance Volume (OBV) indicator sits right at the top of a significant resistance level at 574.5 million. If the bulls can push BNB above this point, it will signal another leg up for Binance Coin in the short-term.
BNB OBV chart
There's a possibility this leg up takes Binance Coin price to the 161.8% Fibonacci level on the weekly chart, located at $60. BNB is currently in price discovery mode and can quickly rise higher.
BNB/USD weekly chart
However, although Binance Coin price has the potential to move up to $60 before a pullback, the TD Sequential indicator has presented a sell signal on the weekly chart. Validation of this call could push BNB down to $33.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP Price Forecast: Ripple could be on the verge of a breakout to $0.40
After losing more than 60% of its value in December 2020, XRP has been trading sideways without much action throughout 2021. The SEC has sued Ripple alleging that it conducted illegal sales of XRP which they consider a security.
Bitcoin price shows ambiguity as a 30% move is underway according to technicals
Bitcoin has been trading inside a tight range after establishing a new all-time high at $41,950. The digital asset plummeted down to $30,420 and then formed a lower high at $40,100 followed by what seems to be a higher low at $33,850.
XLM Price Prediction: Stellar awaits a massive breakout but remains inside a no-trade zone
XLM has continued to trade sideways since we last reported about it. The digital asset remains locked inside a tightening range which will eventually burst. Let’s analyze some of the most important indicators to understand the most likely scenario.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH bulls facing an uphill task inside short-term triangle
ETH/USD steps back from short-term resistance while declining to $1,256 during early Tuesday. In addition to easing from the immediate triangle’s upper line, Ethereum also drops from a three day high by press time. Monthly top, one-week-old ascending trend line favor bulls.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC price faces extreme volatility ahead of a new all-time high
Bitcoin had a wild run this week, dropping from a high of $41,350 to a low of 30,420 in less than 48 hours.