Binance, one of the top cryptocurrency exchanges globally, has started discussions regarding a strategic partnership with two Japanese firms.
According to a press release on Jan. 17, Binance has begun negotiations with Z Corporation, a subsidiary of Z Holdings formerly known as Yahoo Japan and TaoTao, a Japanese licensed cryptocurrency exchange.
The exact details of the partnership have not been revealed as of this moment, but Binance said Z Corporation and TaoTao would "continue discussions and deliberations with Binance and begin preparation to launch trading services for users in Japan".
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) commented to Cointelegraph on the partnerships:
“We are looking forward to our joint efforts with Z Corporation/TaoTao in bringing our services to Japan. Foremost, we want to ensure that we work in full compliance with Japanese laws and regulations where local and global standards function as a key role in establishing sustainable development industry-wide and greater public adoption.”
FSA maintains a tight grip on crypto regulation
On Jan. 14th, the Financial Services Agency, or FSA, proposed lowering the leverage rate limit of cryptocurrency margin trading from 4x to 2x. Moreover, the revised versions of the Payment Services Act and the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, which some see as strict and vague, will be enforced in April.
Binance noted that all parties in the partnership would work with the agency, stating, "Through licensing Binance’s cutting-edge technologies, Z Corp and TaoTao will collaborate with the Financial Service Agency to ensure full regulatory compliance in the Japanese market."
Just yesterday, Binance announced that Binance.com will gradually restrict access to residents of Japan. Cointelegraph has asked Binance why it rolled back services in the country, but has not received a response at press time. Currently, Japanese traders still have full access to the platform.
Last September, Binance restricted residents of the United States from accessing Binance.com and instead launched Binance.US in a partnership with BAM Trading Services, a U.S. money services business. Back then, CZ talked about the importance of being "fully compliant" with U.S. regulations.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin may surpass $9,000 as early as this weekend
Bitcoin bulls hit a brick wall on the approach to $9,000. The first digital coin settled at $8,960 after several unsuccessful attempts to pass this barrier. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is up 2.5% since the beginning of the day.
Bitcoin closes in on $9,000, IOTA and Ethereum Classic bulls unstoppable
Sounds of happiness and cheer fill the cryptocurrency space on Friday following an impressive turnaround from the drab start during the Asian session, to incredible upward movement in the European session.
DASH has low chance to be classified as a security
DASH, now the 13th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1.15 billion, topped at $144.75 on January 15 and retreated to $124.00 by the time of writing.
ETH/USD rallies above $170, here is why bulls must break $175
Ethereum is reacting in tandem with other major cryptocurrencies on the market ahead of the weekend session. The recent bullish action failed to sustain gains above $170, although a high was achieved at $171.56.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.