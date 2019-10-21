The CEO of the world’s largest cryptocurrency Binance said that Russian Rubles should soon be supported.

Russia is still set to clarify potential around the cryptocurrency industry.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by traded volume, Binance, one of the largest are soon set to support fiat trading, starting with the Russian ruble.

CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) said the support should be added in the next couple of weeks. He noted:

In about two weeks or so, we should have support for Russian rubles trading directly. So you can buy cryptocurrencies on Binance.com using rubles.” ‘

The government in Russia were again reported to have delayed the adoption of the country’s major crypto bill “On Digital Financial Assets,” as reported in mid-October, regarding potential regulation of the sector.