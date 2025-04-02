- Binance adjusted leverage limits for the ACT token, triggering a 50% price drop and forced liquidations.
- Three VIP users and one retail trader dumped over $1 million in ACT, intensifying the sell-off.
- Binance reduced ACTUSDT futures leverage to limit further risk, but cannot freeze trading due to the token's full circulation.
ACT The Prophecy (ACT) token price plunged by more than 50% during intraday trading on Tuesday as Binance adjusted the leverage position limit for the token. The adjustment affected both the futures and spot markets, causing cascading liquidations on Wednesday.
ACT token traders book $5 million losses as Binance tweaks leverage limit
Reports indicate three VIP users offloaded approximately $514,000 of ACT tokens, while an additional retail trader sold $540,000. This collective sell-off created an immediate price gap between the futures and spot markets.
ACT token traders booked 4th largest losses on Wednsday, April 2, 2025 | Source: Coinglass
The mass liquidation that followed disrupted market stability, forcing Binance to take action.
At press time, Coinglass data shows that ACT token traders have booked losses worth $5.9 million in the last 24 hours, with an accompanying 37% price decline on the daily chart.
Despite this sharp decline, Binance confirmed that no single entity profited significantly from the event, but concerns about market manipulation remain.
The impact of ACT price volatility and expert commentary
This unexpected liquidation wave has reignited discussions around leverage adjustments and their effects on market stability. The incident has also highlighted the role of exchange policies in shaping investor sentiment.
Market participants have raised concerns about the transparency of Binance’s risk management approach, calling for more structured communication to prevent similar occurrences in the future.
Benson Sun, a well-known cryptocurrency analyst, emphasized the importance of communication between exchanges and traders. He argued that Binance should have notified stakeholders about such impactful changes beforehand to mitigate risks.
"Binance should inform stakeholders of such impactful changes to minimize market disruption."
- Benson Sun
Regulatory bodies could further scrutinize Binance’s actions, potentially influencing future oversight of leverage trading within the crypto space.
Binance investigates ACT token dump: What they found
Following the dramatic price crash, Binance launched an internal investigation into the incident.
The platform identified four users, including three VIP traders, who sold more than 1.05 million USDT of ACT tokens on the spot market.
The mass sell-off resulted in futures liquidations and affected several low-market-cap tokens.
As a precautionary measure, Binance has reduced the leverage on ACTUSDT futures to prevent similar volatility events.
However, since ACT tokens are already fully circulated, Binance stated that it cannot impose trading restrictions on the asset.
The exchange continues to monitor trading activity and has urged traders to exercise caution when using leverage.
Market reactions and ACT's current status
This event emphasizes the risks of highly leveraged trading on low-cap meme tokens.
As Binance continues its investigation, traders remain on high alert, monitoring potential regulatory implications and future adjustments in leverage policies.
The ACT token is trading at $0.56 at the time of publication, down 35.9% within the past 24 hours.
Act The AI Prophecy token price action, April 2, 2025 | Source: CoinMarketCap
According to CoinMarketCap, the ACT’s market capitalization stands at $53 million which reflect nearly 95% losses from its all time high valuation of $811 million recoded in November 2025
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin to extend its consolidation between the $75,000 to $88,000 range
Bitcoin price faces a slight rejection around the $85,000 resistance level on Wednesday after recovering 3.16% the previous day. A K33 report highlights that Cryptocurrencies and Equities have largely de-risked going into Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” on Wednesday.
Maker, Gala and Polygon lead $100k whale transactions, can altcoins defy looming macro uncertainty?
Maker (MKR), GALA, and Polygon (POL) are among the crypto projects that have seen a spike in whale transactions of at least $100,000 in the past week, as revealed by Santiment on-chain data.
Cardano and Binance Coin Price Forecast: Altcoins ADA and BNB show weakness in momentum indicators
Cardano (ADA) and Binance Coin (BNB) prices edge slightly down, trading around $0.66 and $598, respectively, at the time of writing on Wednesday after a mild recovery so far this week.
Public firms turn balance sheets into Bitcoin vaults: Gamestop raises $1.5 billion; Metaplanet adds 160 BTC
Public companies are increasingly converting their balance sheets into Bitcoin reserves. Gamestop (GME) has raised $1.5 billion in capital, with potential plans to allocate part of the funds toward expanding its Bitcoin treasury.
Bitcoin: BTC remains calm before a storm
Bitcoin's price has been consolidating between $85,000 and $88,000 this week. A K33 report explains how the markets are relatively calm and shaping up for volatility as traders absorb the tariff announcements. PlanB’s S2F model shows that Bitcoin looks extremely undervalued compared to Gold and the housing market.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.