  • During Wednesday's price crash the price just dipped below 200.00
  • Today the RSI has turned up as the bulls have come back to push the price higher.

 

Bitcoin Cash trades 2.63% higher today after crashing below the psychological 200.00 level during Wednesday's crypto market crash.

The level is quite a significant one and it does count as being broken as the price printed below, but the bulls were not ready to give up.

The overall trend is still lower but it is a gallant effort and the 218.99 resistance level looks like a firm one. 

The RSI indicator has ticked up and I will be watching carefully what happens at the 50 mid-point.

On the daily chart, there was a resistance point at 200.00 on 21st December 2018. This shows how important historical levels are in technical analysis. 

The four-hour chart below is more of a short term view and it clearly confirms the mass volume is on the sell-side.

Bitcoin Cash Analysis

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price  215.9712
Today Daily Change  5.7240
Today Daily Change % 2.72
Today daily open 210.2472
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 223.5608
Daily SMA50 257.8995
Daily SMA100 285.4496
Daily SMA200 325.2474
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 227.7627
Previous Daily Low 197.9382
Previous Weekly High 230.9302
Previous Weekly Low 207.7218
Previous Monthly High 333.7339
Previous Monthly Low 202.6094
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 209.3312
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 216.3697
Daily Pivot Point S1 196.2027
Daily Pivot Point S2 182.1582
Daily Pivot Point S3 166.3782
Daily Pivot Point R1 226.0272
Daily Pivot Point R2 241.8072
Daily Pivot Point R3 255.8517

 

 

