BBQ restaurant Tamura collaborates with Emurgo To Accept ADA tokens

EMURGO is focusing on the adoption of Cardano worldwide with this step.

A special exclusive launch event will be held on June 22nd in Gamo, Osaka.

EMURGO, the official commercial arm of Cardano, has recently collaborated with famed Japanese TV celebrity comedian, Kenji Tamura, to introduce ADA tokens at his franchise restaurant “BBQ Restaurant Tamura” in Osaka. With this step, EMURGO is focusing on the adoption of Cardano worldwide and bring added value to ADA holders.

Kenji Tamura, owner of BBQ Restaurant Tamura said:

“The world is seeing a heightened and increasing interest in digital assets and blockchain with technology advancing at a fast pace and Japan is no exception to this. Yet, blockchain is a relatively new technological phenomenon and thus, the general public still lacks a fundamental awareness of the basis for these type of digital assets called cryptocurrencies. I am driven by a belief in the future of digital assets and the role it could play in advancing our society to become more efficient and transparent. It is the motivation for me to raise public awareness by accepting Cardano ADA as a form of payment at our restaurants. This is a win-win for myself and the Cardano ecosystem which is also driven by a high technological and research-first standard.”

A special exclusive launch event will be held on June 22nd, 2019 at BBQ Restaurant Tamura’s Main Branch in Gamo, Osaka. The entire restaurant will be rented out on the day of the launch event, so it will be closed off to the general public. However, ten individuals will randomly be selected through a lottery to participate in the event.

An additional campaign will also be held on EMURGO Twitter where 26 special winners will be selected & contacted and will have the unique opportunity to choose the prize of their liking. The contest will be judged according to the number of retweets:

50RT：10 boxes of BBQ Restaurant Tamura’s Special Beef Curry.

100RT：BBQ Restaurant Tamura’s Japanese Beef（3 winners are drawn).

150RT：Yoroi-engraved Ledger Nano Wallet (3 winners drawn).

300RT：5,000 Yen Amazon Gift Card (3 winners drawn).

Ken Kodama, CEO of EMURGO, also gave his views about the collaboration. He said:

“I think the current issue facing cryptocurrency and blockchain today is the lack of actual use cases and utility of cryptocurrency assets in the real world. I’m glad that a prominent entertainer and businessman like Mr. Tamura recognizes the unique potential of Cardano ADA and the value it holds. In implementing the system to his restaurant business, not only is this a major contribution to the Cardano ecosystem, but it is also a great development for the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry as a whole documenting a real use case.”

EMURGO is the official commercial and venture arm of the Cardano project, registered in Tokyo, Japan since June 2017 and in Singapore since May 2018. EMURGO is uniquely affiliated and works closely with IOHK to grow Cardano’s ecosystem globally and promote the adoption of the Cardano blockchain.