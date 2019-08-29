BAT/USD market overview: Brave integrated crypto tipping into Vimeo and Reddit, price reaction indifferent.

Basic Attention Token can now be used to tip on ad-free platform Vimeo and Reddit.

Vimeo and Reddit were initially introduced as a part of the browser's developer preview.

Brave, a blockchain-based Internet browser is continuing to expand its crypto tipping option by collaborating it into Reddit and Vimeo. The new version of Brave will allow the users to tip on ad-free platform Vimeo and Reddit using Brave’s native Basic Attention Token (BAT). As per a post published by Reddit last month, Brave initially introduced Reddit and Vimeo as a part of the browser’s developer preview.

This move by Brave is not the first attempt to allow users of these platforms to tip for content. In 2012, Vimeo introduced its Tip Jar feature, which enabled content creators to get donations via PayPal or credit card. In 2013, Reddit started a content tipping option in Bitcoin through the Bitcointip bot. Both these services were shut down due to different reasons.

BAT/USD daily chart

BAT/USD fell from $0.18 to $0.17 so far this Thursday. Over the last two days, BAT/USD fell from $0.186 to $0.17. The price is trending below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The 20-day Bollinger jaw was started widening following constriction, indicating decreasing market volatility. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending next to the oversold zone. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows decreasing bullish momentum. The Elliott oscillator indicator shows three straight bearish sessions.

