Bankrupt lender Genesi Global could return $3 billion in cash and crypto to creditors per court ruling

Judge Sean Lane approved Genesis Global’s Chapter 11 repayment plan in a court ruling on Friday, May 17. In the ruling, the Judge rejected parent company DCG’s objection that Genesis could not pay its creditors more than the value of its assets at the time it filed for bankruptcy in January 2023.

Genesis Global to pay its dues to creditors

The bankruptcy plan has been accepted and will be used to repay creditors irrespective of the change in asset prices.

The firm has been working to liquidate nearly $1.6 billion in assets after failure to settle with parent company DCG.