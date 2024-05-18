Bankrupt lender Genesi Global could return $3 billion in cash and crypto to creditors per court ruling

- In a May 17 ruling, the presiding Judge approved Genesis’ Chapter 11 repayment plan.
- Genesis Global will return $3 billion in cash and crypto to its creditors.
- Distribution of funds to creditors will take precedence over parent company Digital Currency Group.
Judge Sean Lane approved Genesis Global’s Chapter 11 repayment plan in a court ruling on Friday, May 17. In the ruling, the Judge rejected parent company DCG’s objection that Genesis could not pay its creditors more than the value of its assets at the time it filed for bankruptcy in January 2023.
Nearly $3 billion payout has been approved by the court.
Genesis Global to pay its dues to creditors
Genesis Global received court approval to return $3 billion in cash and crypto to its creditors. The parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG) claims may be returned after the creditors are paid off their dues.
In a May 17 court ruling, the presiding judge Sean Lane rejected an objection raised by DCG stating that Genesis cannot pay back its customers and creditors more than the value of its crypto assets at the time the firm filed for bankruptcy in January 2023.
The Judge stated that any funds available for distribution will take precedence over DCG’s claims. At the time that Genesis filed for bankruptcy, Bitcoin was $24,000, it has surged to $66,964, a significant spike in BTC.
1/ An update on the Genesis bankruptcy: Judge Lane from the Southern District of New York court today approved the Genesis bankruptcy plan to return value from the Genesis estate back to creditors and rejected @BarrySilbert's objections. https://t.co/p85uM96Imf— Vijay Boyapati (@real_vijay) May 18, 2024
The bankruptcy plan has been accepted and will be used to repay creditors irrespective of the change in asset prices.
The firm has been working to liquidate nearly $1.6 billion in assets after failure to settle with parent company DCG.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Chainlink social dominance hits six-month peak as LINK extends gains
Chainlink social dominance surged to a six-month peak on Friday as LINK holders increased their activity. LINK traders started taking profits, on-chain data trackers show. LINK price added 6% on Friday, extending its gains from mid-week.
Binance helps Taiwan crack a virtual asset money laundering case, BNB sustains above $570
Binance’s Financial Crimes Compliance (FCC) department joined forces with Taiwan’s Ministry of Justice and helped resolve a case of money laundering worth NT$200 million, or $6.2 million.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Is BTC out of the woods? Premium
Bitcoin price shows signs of continuing its uptrend, providing a buying opportunity between $64,580 to $63,095. On-chain metrics forecast a bullish outlook for BTC ahead. If BTC clears $70,000, the chances of resuming the uptrend would skyrocket.
XRP trades steady at $0.50 as Ripple shares plan to expand services in Africa
Ripple hovers close to $0.51 on Friday, above the psychologically important $0.50 level, as traders await the court ruling of the lawsuit against the US Securities and Exchange Commission and amid new commitments from the firm to expand its services in Africa.
Bitcoin: Is BTC out of the woods? Premium
Bitcoin (BTC) price action in the past two days has confirmed the resumption of the bull run. However, BTC needs to clear a few key hurdles before investors can go all-in.