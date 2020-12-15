- Bancor boosted by the news that Coinbase has made it available for traders on Coinbase Pro platform.
- BNT poised for a strong price increase with the potential target at $2.
Bancor (BNT) sits in 93rd place in the global cryptocurrency market rating. The token behind the on-chain liquidity protocol has a market capitalization of $120 million and an average daily trading volume of $91 million.
Coinbase sends BNT to the moon
The token is most actively traded on Binance, Huobi Global and HTBC. However, the situation is about to change as the largest US-based cryptocurrency trading platform has added BNT to the list of tradable assets.
As of December 14, Coinbase Pro users can transfer BNT tokens on their cryptocurrency exchange accounts. The trading will be activated on December 15, at 9 AM EST, provided that the liquidity conditions are met. BNT will be available against BTC, USD, EUR and GBP.
The news served as a major bullish catalyst for the token. BNT price jumped by over 28% in the past 24 hours and hit $1.41, the highest level since October 12. At the time of writing, BNT is changing hands at $1.39 amid strong upside momentum.
Bancor's average trader returns skyrocketing
MVRV, or the ratio between the market value of the asset and its realized value, helps to spot market tops and bottoms and understand when the asset price is undervalued (time to buy) or overvalued (time to sell).
Bancor's MVRV has been growing since November 26 and moved to the positive territory on December 12. The metric is still below the recent peak, meaning that the upside potential has not been exhausted yet.
BNT's MVRV ration
No resistance ahead
Meanwhile, the In/Out of the Money Around Price data shows that there is little to no barriers above the current price. If the bullish momentum is sustained, BNT may extend the recovery towards at least $1.66. This area coincides with the resistance that limited the upside in July. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $2.
AAVE's In/Out of the Money Around Price data
On the downside, BNT sits on top of strong support as over 1,250 addresses purchased over 30 million coins between $1 and $1.15. This barrier has the potential to absorb the downside pressure and trigger a new massive bullish wave.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
