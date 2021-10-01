Axie Infinity Price Prediction: AXS needs to shatter this blockade for 20% gains

- Axie Infinity price broke out of a bottom reversal pattern known as inverse head and shoulders on September 30.
- The initial ascent pushed AXS up by 10%, but it faced an interim sell-off, delaying the 28% uptrend.
- The bulls could band together and propel the altcoin up for 20% gains.
Axie Infinity price action from September 9 to September 29 resulted in the formation of a bullish reversal pattern. While AXS broke out and rallied, the ascent faced an untimely stop as investors booked profit. However, the altcoins seem ready for a renewed uptrend.
Axie Infinity price hangs in the balance
Axie Infinity price action from September 9 to September 29 formed an inverse head and shoulder pattern. This technical formation contains three distinctive swing lows, with the central one steeper than the rest, known as head. The other two of comparable depths are known as shoulders.
A trend line drawn connecting the swing highs of these valleys reveals a resistance level referred to as neckline. A decisive breakout above the neckline forecasts a 28% ascent, obtained by measuring the distance between the neckline and the head’s lowest point.
Adding this measure to the breakout point reveals a target of $90.
When Axie Infinity price successfully broke out on September 30, it rallied roughly 10% but faced immense resistance at the 70.5% Fibonacci retracement level at $78.94. Now, AXS is making another attempt at journeying towards its destination at $90.
A convincing close above the 79% Fibonacci retracement level at $82.38 will confirm that the bulls have their backs into this ascent.
In such a case, Axie Infinity price is highly likely to continue its uptrend and retes the $90 resistance level.
AXS/USDT 4-hour chart
Things are seemingly stacked against Axie Infinity price around the high probability reversal zone ranging from $75.51 to $82.38. The inability of the buyers to push through $82.38 will confirm a weakness and could lead to a takeover from the bears.
In such a situation, investors can expect AXS to retrace to the neckline at $70.66. However, a breakdown of this barrier will invalidate the bullish thesis and send Axie Infinity price toward the September 29 swing low at $70.11.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
