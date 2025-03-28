- Avalanche price fell toward the $20 support on Friday, down 8% in the last 24 hours.
- Nasdaq filed to list Canary Capital’s AVAX spot ETF, subject to US SEC approval.
- Bullish traders are weighing a potential rebound as AVAX's current support level aligns with the 50-day SMA.
AVAX finds crucial support at $20 amid market uncertainty
Avalanche (AVAX) has been under selling pressure in recent days, falling to the $20 support level on Friday, down 8% over the past 24 hours. The decline comes amid broader market uncertainty, with risk sentiment affecting the cryptocurrency sector.
Despite the downturn, AVAX’s resilience at the $20 mark suggests strong investor interest at this level.
Avalanche Price Analysis | March 28
Recent market events have contributed to the volatility, with macroeconomic concerns, regulatory developments, and liquidity shifts playing a role in crypto price movements.
While Bitcoin and Ethereum have also faced pullbacks, AVAX’s declining trading volume as price approached the $20 level suggests bulls could attempt to form a local bottom.
Nasdaq’s filing fuels institutional interest in Avalanche
In a significant development for Avalanche, Nasdaq has filed to list Canary Capital’s AVAX spot ETF, a move that could pave the way for greater institutional adoption.
The filing, which is currently subject to approval by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), represents a growing appetite for regulated investment vehicles that provide exposure to AVAX.
The proposed AVAX spot ETF follows the increasing trend of traditional financial institutions recognizing digital assets as a legitimate asset class.
If approved, this ETF would allow institutional investors to gain exposure to Avalanche without the need to directly hold or manage AVAX tokens.
This could lead to a surge in demand, similar to what has been observed with Bitcoin and Ethereum-based ETFs.
Market analysts suggest that the ETF listing could be a game-changer for Avalanche, potentially driving prices higher as institutional capital enters the ecosystem.
The timing of this development is particularly crucial, as it aligns with a broader push for crypto ETFs across major financial markets.
While short-term volatility remains a concern, the Nasdaq filing signals institutional confidence in Avalanche’s long-term potential.
AVAX price forecast: Losing $20 support could present buying opportunity
AVAX price is teetering near the $20 support level, a crucial support that could dictate its next major move.
The 12-hour chart reveals a notable 8.40% decline, with AVAX currently trading at $20.17.
The red candlesticks confirm bearish momentum, while the 50-day SMA at $19.74 serves as the immediate support.
If this level fails, the next logical downside target sits near $18, where a stronger demand zone could spark a rebound.
AVAX price forecast
However, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator suggests a complex picture.
While it remains in positive territory, the MACD line (blue) is showing signs of rolling over, nearing a bearish crossover with the signal line (orange).
A confirmed cross would amplify selling pressure, potentially invalidating near-term bullish expectations.
Conversely, if bulls defend $20 and push AVAX above the 21.99 SMA, a relief rally toward $23 could unfold.
Volume analysis, with 828,220 AVAX traded, indicates heightened market activity. A decisive move in either direction hinges on whether AVAX holds above key support or succumbs to bearish pressure, presenting a strategic entry point for traders.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC remains calm before a storm
Bitcoin price has been consolidating between $85,000 and $88,000 this week, approaching the lower boundary of the consolidation range when writing on Friday. A K33 Research report explains how the markets are relatively calm and shaping up for volatility as investors absorb the tariff announcements.
Donald Trump’s tariff policies set to increase market uncertainty and risk-off sentiment
US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies are expected to escalate market uncertainty and risk-off sentiment, with the Kobeissi Letter’s post on X this week cautioning that while markets may view the April 2 tariffs as the "end of uncertainty," it anticipates increased volatility.
Ethereum Price Forecast: Whales increase buying pressure as developers set April 30 for Pectra mainnet upgrade
Ethereum developers tentatively scheduled the Pectra mainnet upgrade for April 30 in the latest ACDC call. Whales have stepped up their buying pressure in hopes of a price uptick upon Pectra going live on mainnet.
BTC stabilizes while ETH and XRP show weakness
Bitcoin price stabilizes at around $87,000 on Friday, as its RSI indicates indecisiveness among traders. However, Ethereum and Ripple show signs of weakness as they face resistance around their key levels and face a pullback this week.
Bitcoin: BTC remains calm before a storm
Bitcoin (BTC) price has been consolidating between $85,000 and $88,000 this week, approaching the lower boundary of the consolidation range when writing on Friday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.