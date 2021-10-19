Finder’s survey found Australia has the third-highest rate of crypto ownership above 17%.

Australia is more bullish on cryptocurrencies than most other countries around the world, according to a survey published by comparison site Finder on Sunday.

The survey, based on the site’s Cryptocurrency Adoption Index, measures the growth of crypto globally through a regular survey of over 41,600 individuals across 22 countries.

Finder’s survey found Australia has the third-highest rate of crypto ownership at 17.8%, beating out countries such as Indonesia (16.7%) and the city of Hong Kong, a special administrative region of China (15.8%).

The global average is around 11.4%, according to Finder’s results.

“Australian’s love to gamble,” Fred Schebesta, CEO of Finder, told CoinDesk via Signal on Monday. “They are also super savvy in terms of finance ... the laws around crypto make it super smooth to buy and sell.”

Of the nearly 1 in 5 adults in Australia who own some form of crypto, Finder found bitcoin is the most popular coin for with 65.2% of Australian’s owning the world’s largest crypto, the fifth-highest percentage of all 22 countries surveyed.

Ethereum, meanwhile, is the second most popular coin within the island nation with a share of 42.1% while cardano’s share comes in third at 26.4%.

Two other cryptos Australian crypto owners currently hold are dogecoin and binance coin which stand at 23% and 14.6% respectively, according to Finder’s results.

“Banking in Australia is really smooth and super easy to withdraw and deposit,” Schebesta added. “Other countries have a lot more laws and challenges around getting your money in and out [of crypto].”