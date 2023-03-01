As Ankr (ANKR) and Tezos (XTZ) are boosted by new partnerships, TMS Network (TMSN) attracts investors

Share:

Web3 providers Ankr (ANKR) and Tezos (XTZ) recently announced partnerships with established IT companies, sweetening their prospects for traders and investors. Exchange TMS Network (TMSN) secured $ 2 million in a private sale seed fund and is now entering the second phase of its presale. Investors are noticing the new opportunity.

ANKR (ANKR) – Web3 crypto solutions provider partners with Microsoft

Ankr (ANKR) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency aiming to provide a platform for distributed cloud computing. ANKR (ANKR) was launched in 2017 and aims to make cloud computing more affordable and accessible to businesses of all sizes.

By using the unused computing resources connected to the ANKR (ANKR) network, ANKR (ANKR) engages in “distributed cloud computing”, and this allows the cost of cloud computing to plummet drastically as now new resources need to be allocated. By implementing blockchain technology, ANKR (ANKR) provides a much more secure platform for shared computing services. With ANKR (ANKR) team of developers and advisors not just in blockchain and cloud computing but also in finance, they are offering a very tantalizing solution for the internet’s future.

Recently, software giant Microsoft announced a partnership with ANKR (ANKR) to supply Web3 infrastructure, and ANKR’s (ANKR) price almost doubled at the time of the announcement. Having recovered somewhat, ANKR (ANKR) is well in the green, and with Microsoft now as a partner, the future for ANKR (ANKR) coin holders looks rosy.

Tezos (XTZ) – Partnering with Google Cloud for a Web3 future

A relatively small and unknown coin, Tezos (XTZ), is also climbing on the big-name partnership wagon. B2B-onboarding provider Tezos (XTZ) announced that they partnered with Google Cloud to provide Web3 solutions to customers.

As a smart-contract enabled proof-of-stake blockchain — much like Ethereum (ETH) — Tezos (XTZ) already boasts 2.3 million funded accounts. Google is only the latest addition in a partnering stable which includes Société Générale, McLaren, and English football club Manchester United.

Tezos (XTZ) will add a decentralized element to Google’s already successful cloud computing infrastructure, but with the added benefit of ‘baking’. ‘Baking’ is what Tezos (XTZ) calls its mining protocol. Users on the Google Cloud can soon ‘bake’ Tezos (XTZ) coins, and with the Tezos (XTZ) price in the green at 64% in year-to-date recovery, this is exciting news.

TMS Network (TMSN) – Tantalising investors to a sold-out presale

Solution providers are rewarded, which holds for newcomer TMS Network (TMSN) – a decentralized exchange (DEX) TMS Network (TMSN) is making a case for being the go-to exchange in the cryptosphere.

By diversifying asset classes away from only crypto, TMS Network (TMSN) allows users to trade traditional assets like stocks, CFDs, and Forex.

But TMS Network (TMSN) is not just about assets but also the trading experience. By giving users access to tools like social trading, research, and education in the form of webinars, videos, and advanced trading tools, TMS Network (TMSN) promises to make trading easy.

Built on Ethereum, TMS Network (TMSN) is fully decentralized and the use of intermediaries is eradicated, which means trading on TMS Network (TMSN) is not just easy but cost-effective as well.

TMS Network (TMSN) raised over $500k in just two weeks of its presale event and tokens are now available in phase two presale at a price of $0.025.

This article is sponsored