- The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), a traditional investment trust vehicle with BTC exposure, is seeing its premium recover from historical lows of -41%.
- Tech specialist fund ARK investment has bought GBTC shares for its Next Generation Internet ETF, which is also trading at a discount of 3.24%.
- Earlier this month, ARK investment also racked up 420,949 shares of Coinbase to amass 8.12 million COIN in its holdings.
The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), which offers exposure to Bitcoin via the protection of a traditional financial security, has been a part of investors' portfolios despite the consistent decline in Bitcoin price and the trust’s value over the last couple of months. Nevertheless, new tech fund ARK Investment has made the headlines after investing a huge sum in GBTC amid worsening geopolitical and crypto market conditions.
ARK Investment leans in on Bitcoin fund
The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust was trading at a historical discount of 41.69% to net asset value (NAV) last week following the sharp decline in the price of Bitcoin. Still, ARK purchased about 315,000 shares of GBTC valued at around $2.8 million on Monday, November 14. These shares will be added to ARK's Next Generation Internet [ARKW] exchange-traded fund (ETF), which is currently trading at a NAV discount of 3.24%.
Interestingly, GBTC's discount currently hovers around 39.79%, a considerable improvement from the previous week.
GBTC discount to NAV
This purchase by ARK Investment, owned by maverick investor Cathie Wood, comes days after the firm was reported to have increased its stake in Coinbase. Already holding 7.7 million shares of Coinbase's COIN, ARK added another 420,949 shares to bring the total to 8.12 million shares. The cumulative value of ARK's COIN holdings currently stands at $403 million. The Florida-based fund’s total Assets Under Management (AUM) stand at circa $14.1B, a substantial decline from a peak of $50B in February 2021 before the crypto market crash.
Initially, ARK’s move was thought to have been triggered by comments from Coinbase's CEO Brian Armstrong reassuring investors no material exposure to FTX, FTT or Alameda. Looking at the GBTC accumulation, however, it wouldn’t be out of the question to speculate that Cathie Wood's company might be ‘making the market’ instead of just investing in it.
Cathie Wood finds inspiration
Cathie Wood’s buying spree resonates with billionaire investor Warren Buffet’s investment approach to buy when there’s blood in the street.
Interestingly, many market analysts continue to forecast that the bottom for cryptos is still far off. If that is the case, ARK will be absorbing a lot of drawdown before the market turns around.
FTX’s recent collapse has stirred up the markets for the better, at least from a macro investors’ perspective. However, FXStreet’s analysts believe that the bottom, albeit close, is still not here yet. Bitcoin currently trades at $16,823 after recovering from the November 8 low of $15,600.
As described in a previous report, the $11,900 to $13,500 range is more likely to represent the low point of a macro bottom from a technical perspective.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Three trade setups for BTC traders, but is $20,000 still on the cards?
Bitcoin price reveals a tight consolidation above a stable support level, indicating that a volatile move is around the corner. Traders need to pay close attention to liquidity levels to grasp the three outlooks explained below.
XRP Price Prediction: Russian missiles striking Poland could provoke a selloff
XRP price could suffer an unexpected blow as the war between Russia and Ukraine has broadened into Polish territory. Key levels have been defined to guage XRP's next potential move. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $0.46.
Serum price nearly doubled post the emergency fork in the aftermath of FTX exchange hack
Solana-based decentralized exchange token, Serum, was forked by its community. A fork implies that developers copied the underlying software code and started afresh.
Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Prediction: The next move defines the trend
HBAR price has rallied impulsively, recovering 15% of market losses. An influx of volume accompanies the impulsive rally with larger transactions than the previous 33% decline. Invalidation of the bullish thesis is a breach of $0.043.
Bitcoin: BTC at the mercy of FTX, Binance and TRON
Bitcoin price reveals that its quick recovery rally is coming to an end as it faces a critical hurdle. This development has pushed BTC to slide lower and could result in a consolidative structure over the next few days.