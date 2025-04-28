- Arizona state lawmakers have passed a bill allowing the state to invest up to 10% of public funds in digital assets, including Bitcoin.
- The legislation also establishes a Digital Assets Strategic Reserve Fund, utilizing seized crypto assets and future appropriations.
- The Senate bills 1025 and 1373 now await final confirmation from state Governor Katie Hobbs.
The state of Arizona took a major step toward public Bitcoin adoption in the US as lawmakers passed two bills enabling direct investment of public funds in digital assets.
Arizona lawmakers approve bills to Invest state assets in Bitcoin and NFTs
Arizona has moved a step closer to becoming the first U.S. state to establish a Bitcoin reserve. Lawmakers in the House of Representatives on Monday approved Senate Bill 1025 and Senate Bill 1373, clearing the way for a potential 10% allocation of treasury and pension funds into Bitcoin and other digital assets.
The legislation, now awaiting Governor Katie Hobbs' signature, would authorize Arizona’s treasurer to invest up to 10% of state-managed assets in digital currencies.
Arizona state approves SB 1025 crypto reserve bill, April 28 | Azleg.gov
Additionally, the bills established a Digital Assets Strategic Reserve Fund to hold seized crypto assets and future appropriations, with mandates for on-chain auditability and standardized risk controls.
Arizona’s initiative mirrors ongoing legislative momentum in states like Texas, Florida, and New Hampshire, as local governments explore Bitcoin-backed reserve strategies to attract blockchain innovation and diversify public asset portfolios.
If enacted, Arizona would become the first U.S. state to formally hold Bitcoin in its treasury.
What's Next? Markets await Governor Hobbs’ confirmation
Given Arizona’s potential to set a national precedent for Bitcoin’s integration into public finance frameworks.
Following the vote, Bitcoin traded near $95,000, after a rapid 25% recovery from the monthly time frame lows recorded earlier in April.
Corporate Bitcoin Holders as of April 2025
Renewed institutional appetite for Bitcoin, alongside moves by states like Arizona to validate Bitcoin as a sovereign reserve asset, continues to bolster market momentum.
Notably, Governor Hobbs, recently eased a veto threat linked to disability funding disputes after reaching a bipartisan agreement on April 24. However, the Governor has not yet signaled her position on the Bitcoin bills.
A signature would immediately authorize the allocation process, while a veto could override the bill and put all budgetary allocations on pause.
Looking ahead: How much can Arizona invest in Bitcoin?
Arizona’s total public assets under management are substantial. As of 2023, the Arizona State Treasury oversaw more than $31.4 billion in assets, according to official data.
A 10% allocation, as permitted under Senate Bill 1025, would authorize up to $3.14 billion to be invested in digital assets, including Bitcoin and NFTs.
The legislation identifies Bitcoin and select "non-fungible blockchain-based assets" as eligible investments, emphasizing the need for high-liquidity, high-security instruments.
The bills further mandate that investments must comply with standard fiduciary risk management protocols, ensuring that public funds remain protected against volatility and custodial risks.
If fully deployed, a $3.14 billion Bitcoin reserve would acquire about 31,000 BTC. This would immediately make Arizona the second-largest institutional Bitcoin holder among U.S. public entities, exceeding the holdings of major corporate holders like Tesla and Marathon Digital, the largest Bitcoin mining firm.
Looking ahead, this development could set a precedent for other states and sovereign governments outside the US seeking modern means to bolster public reserves.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP gains as traders gear up for futures ETFs debut this week
XRP climbs over 3% on Monday, hovering around $2.33 at the time of writing. The rally is likely catalyzed by key market movers like XRP futures Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) approval by the US financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and a bullish outlook.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC eyes $97,000 as institutional inflow surges $3.06 billion in a week
Bitcoin (BTC) price is stabilizing above $94,000 at the time of writing on Monday, following a 10% rally the previous week. The institutional demand supports a bullish thesis, as US spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) recorded a total inflow of $3.06 billion last week, the highest weekly figure since mid-November.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH ETFs post first weekly inflows since February
Ethereum (ETH) recovered the $1,800 price level on Saturday after US spot Ether ETFs (exchange-traded funds) recorded their first weekly inflows since February.
Defi Development Corporation files to offer $1 billion in securities to boost its Solana holdings
Defi Development Corporation (formerly Janover) filed a registration statement with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday, signaling its intent to offer and sell a wide range of securities, including common and preferred stock, debt instruments and warrants for the purchase of equity
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC consolidates after posting over 10% weekly surge
Bitcoin (BTC) price is consolidating around $94,000 at the time of writing on Friday, holding onto the recent 10% increase seen earlier this week.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.