Most of the coins from the top 10 list keep rising, except for Binance Coin (BNB), whose rate has declined by 0.29% over the last day.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
DOGE/USD
The rate of DOGE is almost unchanged since yesterday. The price has risen by only 0.31%.
DOGE/USD chart by TradingView
Despite the rise, DOGE looks rather more bearish than bullish as it could not keep rising above the $0.28 mark.
If bulls cannot seize the initiative, the fall may continue to the zone of the most liquidity around $0.2457 where a reversal is possible.
DOGE is trading at $0.2597 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB is looking more bullish than DOGE with a price change of +0.89% since yesterday.
SHIB/USD chart by TradingView
SHIB keeps trading near the support of $0.000050. The situation remains bullish until buyers hold the meme coin above this vital level. If bears keep pushing and make a breakout, the decline may continue to the next support area around $0.000035.
SHIB is trading at $0.00005345 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
