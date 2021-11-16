Most of the coins from the top 10 list keep rising, except for Binance Coin (BNB), whose rate has declined by 0.29% over the last day.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE is almost unchanged since yesterday. The price has risen by only 0.31%.

DOGE/USD chart by TradingView

Despite the rise, DOGE looks rather more bearish than bullish as it could not keep rising above the $0.28 mark.

If bulls cannot seize the initiative, the fall may continue to the zone of the most liquidity around $0.2457 where a reversal is possible.

DOGE is trading at $0.2597 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is looking more bullish than DOGE with a price change of +0.89% since yesterday.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

SHIB keeps trading near the support of $0.000050. The situation remains bullish until buyers hold the meme coin above this vital level. If bears keep pushing and make a breakout, the decline may continue to the next support area around $0.000035.

SHIB is trading at $0.00005345 at press time.