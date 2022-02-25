Bulls could not keep the growth, and again bears have seized the initiative, turning back the market to the red zone.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
Yesterday, in the first half of the day, buyers tested the two-hour EMA55. From the level of average prices, the bears went on the offensive, and tonight the onslaught intensified. As a result, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) broke through the lilac support of $36,000 and updated the February low to the level of $34,500.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
At first, a slight recovery is possible, and by the end of the day, bears can update the annual minimum in the support area of $32,500.
Bitcoin is trading at $35,714 at press time.
ETH/USD
Yesterday, in the first half of the day, there was still some recovery of the pair to the area of average prices. But in the afternoon, bears launched a counteroffensive and returned the pair to the area of the February low.
ETH/USD chart by TradingView
Tonight, the price of Ethereum (ETH) broke through the level of $2,450 and continued to fall toward the support of $2,300.
Initially, a weak recovery is possible, after which the fall can continue to the area of the January low of $2,160.
Ethereum is trading at $2,475 at press time.
XRP/USD
Yesterday morning, buyers tried to test the two-hour EMA55, but in the afternoon, sellers seized the initiative and pushed the price of XRP below the $0.70 level. Tonight, the rapid decline stopped at the point of $0.622.
XRP/USD chart by TradingView
In the morning, the price bounced back to the $0.65 mark. This may complete the recovery. During the day, the price can continue to decline to the POC line ($0.60).
XRP is trading at $0.64887 at press time.
BNB/USD
Binance Coin (BNB) is not an exception to the rule, going down by 9.48% since yesterday.
BNB/USD chart by TradingView
On the daily chart, Binance Coin (BNB) has bounced off the support level at $336, which means that buyers still have a chance at short-term growth. At the moment, one needs to pay close attention to where the daily candle closes. If the pressure continues and the selling volume increases, one may expect a breakout shortly.
BNB is trading at $342 at press time.
ADA/USD
Cardano (ADA) is the biggest loser from the list, falling by 13% over the last 24 hours.
ADA/USD chart by Trading View
On the daily chart, Cardano (ADA) broke the support level at $0.81, trying to fix below it. The selling volume is creeping up, which means that there is a high chance to see a further drop. In this case, the fall can continue to the next level at $0.709 shortly.
ADA is trading at $0.806 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Decentraland price eyes 32% rally as MANA avoids a bearish fate
Decentraland price action over the past three months has set up a bottom reversal pattern. This technical formation forecasts a trend shift favoring bulls is on its way. Therefore, investors can expect MANA to see substantial gains in the near future.
Ethereum price recovers but ETH expects a further drop in price
Ethereum price has rebounded after the recent drop on February 24 while Russian President Vladimir Putin kickstarted its invasion of Ukraine. Despite the optimism in the market, several indicators suggest that ETH is not out of the woods yet.
Crypto market bounces back as Biden imposes sanctions on Russia
US President Joe Biden said that the United States will block five of the biggest Russian banks following Russia’s attack on Ukraine. The cryptocurrency market has seen a rebound following new sanctions imposed on Russia.
SafeMoon price forms a swing low, hints at recovery to $0.00165
SafeMoon price has been in a correction phase since January 5 and has finally shown a potential for reversal. This swing low formation could be the key in triggering a recovery rally for SAFEMOON.
Bitcoin revisits crucial support before exploding to $60,000
Bitcoin price slips below the 50-day SMA as it eyes a retest of the $36,398 to $38,895 demand zone. Despite the crash, long-term investors are bullish as the supply of BTC on exchanges hits a three-year low. A breakdown of the $34,752 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.