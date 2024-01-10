Aptos price fall to likely extend beyond this week’s 20% crash ahead of $220 million token unlock

- Aptos price has declined by nearly 20% in the past week to trade at $8.37, losing the support of the 50-day EMA.
- Aptos is set to witness a 24.84 APT token unlock worth $220 million in the next 48 hours, which could extend the drawdown.
- Price indicators, as well as market conditions, dictate another 20% crash possible, likely invalidating key Fibonacci support level.
Aptos price has been on a short-term downtrend which is probably going to continue a little longer due to not one but two factors. The first is the spot Bitcoin ETF approval, which might drive all the funds from altcoins into Bitcoin, and the other is token unlock, which is set to take place in the coming 48 hours.
Aptos token unlock
Aptos is set to note inflows of over 24.84 million APT tokens into the market on January 12, about one day and 21 hours from now. The nearly $220 million worth of token unlock represents about 8.04% of the entire circulating supply of Aptos.
Token unlocks are generally considered to be a bearish event since the market witnesses a surge in the supply of an asset. With the increase in supply and static demand, the value of the asset decreases, which generally results in the price going down.
Aptos token unlock
Aptos is expected to observe a similar outcome as this is the second major token unlock in a month, as the last was noted on December 12 when a similar amount of APT entered the market.
Since the crypto market had just initiated a bullish recovery, the demand met the supply increase, and APT shot up by more than 16% in a day. But the same won’t happen this time around since the upcoming spot Bitcoin ETF approval will drive the flow of funds into BTC and away from altcoins, especially small-cap crypto assets.
Aptos price to decline further
Aptos price is already down by 20% on the week, falling from $10.02 to $8.37 at the time of writing. This correction resulted in APT losing the support of the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
If the aforementioned factors play into the bearish thesis, Aptos price will likely fall to test the support at $7.86, which is in line with the 100-day EMA as well as the 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement of $12.61 to $4.92. However, losing this support would result in further decline, with APT tagging the $6.73 support, marking another 20% correction.
APT/USD 1-day chart
But if APT manages to bounce back from the $7.86 support, it might have a shot at reclaiming the 50-day EMA, which would push the altcoin beyond $8.77, invalidating the bearish thesis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Fake SEC Bitcoin ETF Approval Tweet Breakdown: BTC whiplash causes $56 million liquidation in an hour
The spot Bitcoin ETF approval is a highly influential subject in the crypto market at the moment, and just what the market feared occurred when the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) account was hacked earlier today. Here is a breakdown of what happened, when it happened, and how the market reacted to it.
Aptos price fall to likely extend beyond this week’s 20% crash ahead of $220 million token unlock
Aptos price has been on a short-term downtrend which is probably going to continue a little longer due to not one but two factors. The first is the spot Bitcoin ETF approval, which might drive all the funds from altcoins into Bitcoin, and the other is token unlock, which is set to take place in the coming 48 hours.
Solana meme coin Bonk Inu price defies ETF FUD and rallies 22%
Bonk Inu (BONK) price has inflated by 22% and hints that a further upswing is possible if key conditions are met. Interestingly, this rally comes amid fake ETF approval news from the compromised US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) social media account, X (formerly Twitter).
Spot Bitcoin ETFs approvals could make Coinbase exchange the biggest winner
Coinbase exchange is now poised to become the biggest beneficiary if the spot BTC ETFs are approved. This is because out of the eleven candidates in the spot BTC ETF race, eight have listed Coinbase for their SSA.
Bitcoin: Analyzing possible short term implication of probable spot ETF approval on BTC price
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains within the weekly supply zone, with a bold attempt to shatter its mean threshold proving premature. It comes amid an overly cautious market spot and perpetual traders both waiting to play their hand after a decision from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs).