Apple co-founder’s new cryptocurrency Efforce skyrockets by 300%, showing signs of high returns in the near future

- Efforce price has practically tripled since it started trading on exchanges.
- Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, launched the project to increase energy efficiency worldwide.
The legendary Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple and American philanthropist, has launched his own cryptocurrency named WOZX for a new energy-saving platform called Efforce. The goal of this blockchain project is to allow contributors to benefit from saved energy generated by projects worldwide.
WOZX/ETH 1-hour chart
The total supply of Efforce is set at 1 billion but the current circulating supply is only around 22 million. The digital asset has reached a price of $3 and a total market capitalization of $65 million in just two days of trading.
Efforce was initially listed on the popular decentralized exchange, Uniswap, and it’s currently trading on HBTC with USDT pairs. It will also be supported by Bithumb Global during this month.
Does Efforce price have a future, or is it just hype?
Wozniak’s project is trying to tap into a $241 billion market, which is projected to grow to $584 billion approx. by 2025 as the energy efficiency market continues expanding. The team of Efforce is clearly more than capable of bringing the project to fruition with Steve Wozniak and Jacopo Visetti as co-founders. Visetti, a prominent quantitative analyst, had already launched its own company in this same market called AitherCO2.
The energy efficiency sector has grown significantly over the past years and is poised to become a primary market in the world. According to recent statistics, close to 70% of the energy used globally is not covered by an efficient standard.
Nonetheless, it’s important to note that the current fully diluted valuation of WOZX is close to $3 billion even though the release of tokens will happen gradually over the next ten years, letting go 25% of them in the first year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin tumbles as altcoins present the best buy-the-dip opportunities
The market is a sea of red following Bitcoin’s recent slide to $18,000. Altcoins across the board dived in tandem with BTC, but on-chain metrics suggest that this is the best time to buy the dip and capitalize on their potential recovery.
Chainlink price remains bullish from on-chain perspective despite ongoing correction
Chainlink (LINK) extended the decline and touched $11.22, the lowest level since November 26. Despite the sell-off, LINK is still the seventh-largest digital asset with a current market capitalization of $4.7 billion.
France wants to track down every cryptocurrency transaction, inadvertently boosting Monero's utility
French authorities developed strict KYC (Know Your Customer) measures for the cryptocurrency market. The French Ministry of Economy and Finance will officially present the new rules by the end of the week, Simon Polrot, President of Paris-based crypto association ADAN, said in an interview with The Block.
XLM downward momentum weakening, as bulls prepare to regain control
Stellar bulls are nursing wounds after a massive battering from the sellers over the last 24 hours. The cross-border token has extended the bearish leg under $0.15 and is currently trading at $0.146. Sellers appear to be engulfed by exhaustion amid improving technicals.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC teetering on the verge of an abyss after conquering a new all-time high
Bitcoin lived through a momentous week. The pioneer digital currency hit the new all-time high at $19,915 and stopped within a whisker of a crucial $20,000.