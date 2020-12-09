Apple co-founder’s new cryptocurrency Efforce skyrockets by 300%, showing signs of high returns in the near future

Efforce price has practically tripled since it started trading on exchanges.

Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, launched the project to increase energy efficiency worldwide.

The legendary Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple and American philanthropist, has launched his own cryptocurrency named WOZX for a new energy-saving platform called Efforce. The goal of this blockchain project is to allow contributors to benefit from saved energy generated by projects worldwide.

WOZX/ETH 1-hour chart

The total supply of Efforce is set at 1 billion but the current circulating supply is only around 22 million. The digital asset has reached a price of $3 and a total market capitalization of $65 million in just two days of trading.

Efforce was initially listed on the popular decentralized exchange, Uniswap, and it’s currently trading on HBTC with USDT pairs. It will also be supported by Bithumb Global during this month.

Does Efforce price have a future, or is it just hype?

Wozniak’s project is trying to tap into a $241 billion market, which is projected to grow to $584 billion approx. by 2025 as the energy efficiency market continues expanding. The team of Efforce is clearly more than capable of bringing the project to fruition with Steve Wozniak and Jacopo Visetti as co-founders. Visetti, a prominent quantitative analyst, had already launched its own company in this same market called AitherCO2.

The energy efficiency sector has grown significantly over the past years and is poised to become a primary market in the world. According to recent statistics, close to 70% of the energy used globally is not covered by an efficient standard.

Nonetheless, it’s important to note that the current fully diluted valuation of WOZX is close to $3 billion even though the release of tokens will happen gradually over the next ten years, letting go 25% of them in the first year.