- Dean Steinbeck of Horizen Labs confirmed the timely development of ApeCoin’s staking.
- 170 million ApeCoin will be distributed through the staking platform developed by the tech firm that powered APE.
- APE price is eyeing the $7.28 target according to analysts bullish on the NFT token.
The ApeCoin Foundation has given users an update on the DAO’s staking system, selecting Horizon Labs for the development of the staking platform, which will enable users to earn interest from their crypto. Nearly two months after the ApeCoin community voted on a proposal for staking, the platform’s development is gaining traction.
Also read: ApeCoin price plots silent comeback with staking update
Update on ApeCoin staking program
The Ape Foundation gave an update on the DAO’s staking system and it left the community awaiting more information. Nearly two months after the initial announcement when a pair of staking proposals were passed, Horizon Labs has been chosen as the developer for the staking platform.
STAKING UPDATE » After The @apecoin Foundation Announced That @HorizenLabs Would Be Building The Staking System, The Gazette Interviewed Horizen Labs Co-Founder @Crypto_Counsel To Find Out More— The Bored Ape Gazette (@BoredApeGazette) July 29, 2022
The full story here: https://t.co/jEQpaNFbmy
The Ape Foundation was quoted in a press release:
By passing AIPs 21&22, the community instructed the Foundation to provide an ApeCoin staking system that met very specific guidelines. Ultimately the Foundation selected Horizen Labs as the partner to receive a grant to build and manage a staking system for the ApeCoin DAO.
The Bored Ape Gazette reported that Horizen Labs is the same company that aided the launch of ApeCoin. Dean Steinbeck, the co-founder and President of Horizen Labs was quoted as saying:
From the outside, a staking protocol looks straightforward; however, under the surface, there are complexities and edge cases that need to be addressed in the development process. There will be 170 million ApeCoin being distributed via this platform so it needs to be perfect. Once a smart contract is deployed you can’t change it or fix it. It’s a one-shot deal.
Development is underway and Horizen Labs is actually further along the development roadmap, than initially planned. This is a good sign for APE holders awaiting the launch of the DAO’s staking system.
Analysts set $7.28 target for ApeCoin price
FXStreet analysts believe if buyers make a comeback, ApeCoin price could climb above support to the $7.28 target. This would indicate a bullish resurgence in the NFT token. A daily candlestick close above $7.28 will affirm the bullish trend. Kelvin Maina, a crypto analyst has predicted a strong bullish push in ApeCoin and set a target of $8.50 for APE.
APE/USD Price Chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: How long can crypto markets keep rallying?
Bitcoin price shows signs of exhaustion after retesting a major hurdle. This development could result in a correction if bulls can't make a comeback. Ethereum price, despite the Merge narrative, remains correlated to BTC and could tumble if the big crypto does.
Ripple battles the SEC with massive cross-border payment growth
Ripple witnessed massive growth in On-Demand Liquidity related sales. Despite the ongoing legal battle with the SEC, the payment giant continued its expansion and partnerships. Analysts have revealed a bullish outlook on XRP.
How investors can participate in this Tezos price breakout that will push XTZ up by 20%
Tezos price has been consolidating for quite some time and shows clear signs that it is ready to move higher. Investors can hop on this train for a quick gain as bulls align and take control.
AVAX price prepares to launch 25% as altcoins take center stage
AVAX price looks ready to trigger a run-up as it creates stable launching pads. This development comes after Avalanche bulls have managed to produce a string of higher lows and higher highs since June 19.
Bitcoin: Is BTC out of the ‘bearish’ woods yet?
Bitcoin has overcome the 200-week SMA and 30-day EMA, denoting a major surge in bullish momentum. As a result, BTC could revisit anywhere from $25,000 to $30,000 soon. A daily candlestick close below 200 four-hour SMA at $21,117 will invalidate this bullish thesis.