Find out the latest Bitcoin market update on how to anticipate a rally up before it happens by analyzing the supply and demand. This video is extracted from my Weekly Live session on 7 Nov 2021.
If you are trading MARA, RIOT or Silvergate (SI), definitely need to monitor the price action of Bitcoin. As the movement of Bitcoin is volatile, do pay attention to risk management and position sizing. Watch the video below:
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Polkadot consolidates before new all-time highs
Polkadot price shows that it may not experience a steep retracement if there is a pullback in the cryptos market. A pullback is still likely, but the move would be within the recently traded price action range. Therefore, Polkadot may be may be positioning ...
VeChain price breakout towards $0.25 has just begun
VeChain price crushed expectations during the Monday trading session, exploding higher with an incredible 13% gain. However, the spike yesterday created a somewhat extended move, indicating a likely pullback or consolidation phase.
AVAX to pull back and find support before Avalanche smashes through $100
AVAX price has made substantial gains over the past two weeks. It took traders forty-five days of consolidation to eventually push AVAX above its prior all-time high of $74 to the new all-time high at $97. Just short of $100 is where sellers came in.
Apple CEO Tim Cook confirms no immediate plans for accepting crypto payments
Apple has no plans to accept cryptocurrency payments; the CEO of the tech giant confirmed the same in a recent event. It is reasonable to own cryptocurrencies as part of a portfolio. However, the company is yet to jump on the crypto bandwagon.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.