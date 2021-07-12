Woori Financial Group is joining forces with bitcoin exchange Coinplug to offer the service.
Woori Financial Group, one of South Korea’s largest banking companies, is getting into digital asset custody.
According to a report in The Korea Economic Daily, the bank is setting up a custody joint venture with Coinplug, one of the earliest bitcoin (BTC, +1.65%) exchanges in South Korea and a blockchain financial services provider.
Coinplug will be the largest shareholder in the joint venture with Woori Bank, which will be the second largest shareholder, the report said. Custody allows Korean firms to invest in crypto without having to touch the asset themselves.
Woori follows other Korean banks like KB Kookmin and Nonghyup Bank into the crypto custody space as South Korean lawmakers draft crypto legislation and the country’s Financial Services Commission implements anti-money laundering safeguards.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP Price Prediction: Impending bear cross keeps the downside exposed
XRP price is trading almost unchanged on the day around $0.6200, alternating between gains and losses so far this Sunday. XRP price re-attempts 21-DMA barrier but bullish potential appears limited. Impending bear cross on the 4H chart keeps the sellers hopeful. The path of least resistance appears down despite the tepid bounce.
DOGE bears gathering strength to retest 200-DMA at $0.1732
Dogecoin price eyes a break below this key support on the daily chart. The critical 200-DMA support at $0.1732 remains on the sellers’ radars. DOGE bulls continue to face stiff resistance at the 21-DMA barrier.
Ethereum price teases rising channel breakdown, eyes deeper losses below $2000
The ETH sellers remain in control starting out a fresh week. Ethereum weighs in Elon Musk’s tweet and Fed’s concerns on crypto assets. The no.2 coin at risk of a rising channel breakdown on the 12H chart.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: Acceptance above this key level is critical to recapturing $35,000
Bitcoin is reversing the previous losses on Sunday. BTC price remains trapped between two key averages on the 4H chart. Bullish RSI suggests additional bullish potential, as $35,000 beckons.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.