AMPL/USD peaked at $4.07 after a massive rally.

The digital asset is down 86% from its all-time high but this was expected due to AMPL’s mechanism.

Ampleforth was one of the best performing altcoins in the market with a massive increase in market capitalization thanks to its unique design. The supply of AMPL is actually ‘elastic’ which means it can expand or contract based on demand. The mission of the protocol is to reduce volatility but AMPL is not a stablecoin.

AMPL/USD daily chart

Obviously, the token is crashing heavily, however, technical analysis doesn’t work in the same way for AMPL as its supply changes all the time. The daily RSI is oversold and indicates that AMPL is ready for a bounce.

AMPL is currently trading at $0.79, its lowest point since March 2020, however, the overall trading volume is significantly higher now.