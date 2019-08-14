Amazon Web Services (AWS) CloudFormation will be integrated with the firm’s Managed Blockchain.

Amazon has announces its Amazon Managed Blockchain is going to have cloud support through its AWS CloudFormation. This new function will make facilitste blockchain networks a lot easier and also improving scaling.

The Amazon Web Services (AWS) CloudFormation is going to be incorporated with the firm’s Managed Blockchain. AWS, the firm’s cloud computing division, is going to be supporting Amazon’s blockchain in the management and structuring of all its interconnected networks and member nodes.

The integration of both services will fscilitste for easy creation of new blockchain networks, Furthermore It also allow members to become a part of an already created network, setting specific details like voting policies.