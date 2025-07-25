Altcoin season stalls: PUMP, FARTCOIN, PENGU post double-digit losses as bullish momentum fades

- Altcoin Pump.fun edges lower for the fifth consecutive day, accounting for nearly a 40% drop so far this week.
- Fartcoin fails to uphold momentum above a critical resistance, erasing this week’s gains.
- Pudgy Penguins tick lower by 1% extending the 12% drop from Thursday.
Altcoin season stalls as Bitcoin (BTC) drops below $118,000, catalyzing a broader cryptocurrency market pullback. Pump.fun (PUMP), Fartcoin (FARTCOIN), and Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) lead the decline with double-digit losses over the last 24 hours, risking further losses as bullish momentum wanes.
PUMP extends the bearish trend, eyes further decline
PUMP edges lower by 5% at press time on Friday, extending a clear downtrend in the 4-hour price chart. The meme coin launchpad token dropped under the $0.003000 round figure on Thursday, suggesting increased selling pressure.
PUMP’s bearish turnaround from $0.006882 inches closer to the S1 pivot level at $0.002366. A decisive close below this level could extend the decline to $0.002084 level.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 25 on the 4-hour chart, indicating increased selling pressure resulting in oversold conditions. Sidelined investors must remain cautious, as oversold conditions could signal a potential bounce back.
PUMP/USDT daily price chart.
To reinforce an uptrend, PUMP must surpass the $0.003000 level, which could drive the uptrend to the R2 pivot level at $0.003542.
FARTCOIN’s bullish failure risks testing the $1.00 mark
Fartcoin has appreciated by over 1% so far on Friday, following the 21% decline in the last two days. The meme coin failed to hold an uptrend above the 78.6% Fibonacci level at $1.56, retracing from $2.74 on January 19 to $0.19 on March 10.
Fartcoin inches closer to the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1.24. A clean push below the dynamic support could test the 61.8% Fibonacci level at $1.00.
The RSI reads 50 on the daily chart, indicating a neutral phase, while the drop from the overbought boundary to the midline suggests a significant decrease in buying pressure.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) crosses below its signal line, indicating a trend reversal. A surge in red histogram bars would indicate an increase in selling pressure.
FARTCOIN/USDT daily price chart.
If the broader market recovers, the meme coin could retest the $1.56 resistance level.
PENGU risks further losses as bullish momentum fades
PENGU edges lower by 1% at the time of writing on Friday, following the 12% drop on Thursday that completed an evening star pattern. The sudden reversal in PENGU is slipping under the 78.6% Fibonacci level at $0.03731, drawn from $0.070000 on December 17 to $0.00370 on April 9.
A decisive close below this level could result in further losses for PENGU, potentially testing the 61.8% Fibonacci level at $0.02277.
The technical indicators signal a sudden shift in momentum as the RSI declines to 68 on the daily chart, from the overbought zone, indicating decreased buying pressure. Meanwhile, the MACD indicator displays declining bullish momentum, as the green histogram bars lose intensity.
PENGU/USDT daily price chart.
A bounce back from the $0.03731 could test the weekly high of $0.04660.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Pi Network Price Forecast: Downside risk escalates as CEXs’ balances surge
Pi Network edges lower to retest crucial support floor, erasing Tuesday's gains. CEXs’ token balances surge, signaling increased selling ahead of the 10.8 million PI token unlock on Monday.
Dogecoin could drop 13% amid suppressed network activity
Dogecoin extends decline from recent highs by 23%, triggering $53 million worth of liquidations. Dogecoin’s active addresses hold significantly below the levels seen in June and May, suggesting a lack of adoption and demand catalysts.
Japan’s AI company Quantum to acquire 3,000 BTC amid US-Japan trade deal, rising treasury yield
Quantum Solutions, a publicly listed AI company on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, announced its aim to acquire 3,000 Bitcoin amid Japan’s recent trade deal with the United States and the rising Bond yields in the country.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin reclaims $118,000, as Ethereum, XRP signal risk-off sentiment
Bitcoin sweeps liquidity around the $117,116 support level and reignites a fresh rebound targeting $120,000. Ethereum retests support at $3,500 and recovers slightly, but bearish concerns remain amid diminishing technical strength.
Bitcoin: BTC sets sight on fresh all-time highs after US passes key crypto bills
Bitcoin (BTC) posted a strong performance this week, hitting a new all-time high of $123,218 to start the week before consolidating around $118,000 as of Friday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.