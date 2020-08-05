Altcoin Market Update Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic and Stellar: ETC and XLM face continual bearish correction

BCH/USD daily chart
BCH/USD bulls managed to squeeze out an advantage in the early hours of Wednesday and is currently trading for $288.95. This Tuesday, the price dropped after meeting resistance at the $297.10 line and dropped below the upward channel formation. The MACD shows decreasing bullish momentum.
Apart from $297.10, we also have strong resistance at $314.62. On the downside, there are healthy support levels at $272.60 (SMA 200), $266.45, 263.40 (SMA 20), $252.45 and $243.49 (SMA 50).
ETC/USD daily chart
ETC/USD bears stayed in control for the fourth straight day. ETC/USD is currently priced at $7.13. The sellers are looking to get the price below the $7-level.The RSI is trending horizontally around 59.46. On the upside, we have two strong resistance levels at $7.40 and $7.80. Plus, we have healthy support levels at $7.055 (SMA 200), $6.96, $6.79 (SMA 20), $6.63 and $6.40 (SMA 50)
XLM/USD daily chart
XLM/USD was overpriced and trending above the 20-day Bollinger Band. However, the $0.1103 resistance level has dropped the price back inside the band and is currently priced at $0.1081.
The MACD has reversed from bearish to bullish, plus the RSI is trending around 65, next to the overbought zone. The price chart shows healthy support levels at $0.1043, $0.0999 (SMA 20), $0.0944 and $0.0857(SMA 50).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD faces strong resistance at $11,550
BTC/USD bears eked out an advantage this Tuesday, following a bullish Monday. The price has gone down from $11,235.08 to $11,209 over the day. The daily confluence detector has one strong resistance and support level at $11,550 ...
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD drops below the $0.30 level
XRP/USD bears remained in control for the second straight day, dropping from $0.3014 to $0.2987. The daily confluence detector has one strong resistance level at $0.3215, which has the one-day ...
ETC/USD faces stiff resistance at $7.35
Ethereum Classic (ETC) settled in a range above $7.00 after wild price swings on the weekend. At the time of writing, ETC/USD is changing hands at $7.20, mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Tuesday.
ADA/USD bulls remain in control as price goes up
Cardano successfully launched the Shelley hard fork a few days back and it currently has >620 active stake pools. These pools have a total of 2.74 billion ADA committed to staking. According to ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Fasten your seatbelts, next stop is $12,000
Bitcoin has had its best week since mid-2019. The first digital currency gained over 18% in a single week and hit the new highest level of 2020. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $11,358 and the upside momentum is gaining traction as Bitcoin bulls are pushing at the upper line of the weekly Bollinger Band.