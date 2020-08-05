Altcoin Market Update Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic and Stellar: ETC and XLM face continual bearish correction

BCH/USD daily chart

BCH/USD bulls managed to squeeze out an advantage in the early hours of Wednesday and is currently trading for $288.95. This Tuesday, the price dropped after meeting resistance at the $297.10 line and dropped below the upward channel formation. The MACD shows decreasing bullish momentum.

Apart from $297.10, we also have strong resistance at $314.62. On the downside, there are healthy support levels at $272.60 (SMA 200), $266.45, 263.40 (SMA 20), $252.45 and $243.49 (SMA 50).

ETC/USD daily chart

ETC/USD bears stayed in control for the fourth straight day. ETC/USD is currently priced at $7.13. The sellers are looking to get the price below the $7-level.The RSI is trending horizontally around 59.46. On the upside, we have two strong resistance levels at $7.40 and $7.80. Plus, we have healthy support levels at $7.055 (SMA 200), $6.96, $6.79 (SMA 20), $6.63 and $6.40 (SMA 50)

XLM/USD daily chart

XLM/USD was overpriced and trending above the 20-day Bollinger Band. However, the $0.1103 resistance level has dropped the price back inside the band and is currently priced at $0.1081.

The MACD has reversed from bearish to bullish, plus the RSI is trending around 65, next to the overbought zone. The price chart shows healthy support levels at $0.1043, $0.0999 (SMA 20), $0.0944 and $0.0857(SMA 50).

