Altcoin Market Update Bitcoin Cash and ChainLink: BCH/USD retreats from $300-level

- BCH/USD and LINK/USD both experience massive bullish price action.
- LINK/USD currently faces resistance at the SMA 20 curve.
BCH/USD daily chart
BCH/USD jumped up from $287.85 to $294.30 this Thursday. The bulls managed to take the price above the $300-level, but have since retreated. The MACD shows increasing bullish momentum, while the price is trending above the 20-day Bollinger Band. The latter indicates that the asset is overvalued and may face bearish correction this Friday.
The price has healthy support levels at $294.30, $273.70 (SMA 200) and $266.
LINK/USD daily chart
LINK/USD bulls took charge of the market this Thursday as the price jumped from $7.08 to $7.46, breaking above the downward trending line, in the process. The price has currency found resistance at the SMA 20 curve. The signal line and MACD line have stopped diverging, indicating a reversal of bearish momentum.
The price shows strong resistance at $7.60 (SMA 20), $7.65 and $8.09. On the downside, there are healthy support levels at $7.12, $6.51 and $5.85 (SMA 50).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
