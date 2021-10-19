A "favorite" Bitcoin (BTC) price signal could be about to turn bullish – and upside has always resulted in data shows.
As noted by podcast host Preston Pysh on Oct. 18, the Long-Term & Short-Term Holder Realized Price Ratio (LTHSTH-RPR) looks primed to print a bull flag.
Chart hints at the return of the bulls
It may sound wordy, but LTHSTH-RPR is one of the most accurate Bitcoin price indicators. Its creator, Bitcoin 2021 conference organizer Dylan LeClair, confirmed his own bullishness based on its readings in late September.
“TLDR: The lower the Short-Term: Long-Term Realized Price Ratio goes the more bullish I will become,” he wrote in an explanatory Twitter thread.
“In the end, all bears will die.”
Bitcoin LTHSTH-RPR chart. Source: Preston Pysh/ Twitter
Now, with the indicator trending down for several months, it is high time for a rebirth – and BTC/USD has always benefited as a result.
Under the hood, LTHSTH-RPR shows the cost basis of long-term holders and short-term holders. A long-term holder is defined by on-chain analytics firm Glassnode as an address holdings coins which have not moved in at least 155 days.
“When the STH: LTH Realized Price Ratio is increasing, this means that STH cost basis is increasing relative to LTH cost basis, and vis versa,” LeClair added.
“BTC rises when the marginal seller is exhausted. This is why you see the cost basis of LTHs stay stagnant during explosive bull runs, while the cost basis of STHs (many of whom are new market participants) explode - there are simply not enough coins to go around.”
So far, the xLTH cost basis has not been eclipsed by the STH cost basis – when this happens, the current downtrend should end.
"Up only" remains the narrative
As Cointelegraph reported, LTHSTH-RPR is just one of a number of BTC price metrics to have buoyed the bulls in recent weeks.
Everything from on-chain metrics to network fundamentals and even pure math suggests that further upside is imminent for Bitcoin – widely expected from Q4 of the year after a halving event.
Nonetheless, analysts are already monitoring the market for an exit. The impact of this week's exchange-traded fund (ETF) launches is also not anticipated to be a market mover in the short term.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AVAX price edges closer to 40% breakout as Avalanche allocates $3 million to Stake DAO
AVAX price is teetering below the upper trend line of a parallel channel, hinting at a breakout. A decisive close above $61.09 will confirm the start of an uptrend to $75.32. Avalanche Foundation is allocating $3 million as incentives across all Stake DAO Avalanche strategies.
Bitcoin investment inflows soar as analysts predict another BTC ETF launch later this week
The first Bitcoin ETF is ready for its debut on the NYSE on October 19, marking a significant milestone in the crypto industry. A Bloomberg analyst suggests that another Bitcoin ETF could begin trading later this week ...
Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC on the cusp of 26% breakout
Litecoin price is on the penultimate leg of a technical formation that will catalyze a quick bull rally. LTC needs to clear one critical hurdle to kick-start a run-up to levels last seen more than a month ago. A breakdown of $165.28 will create a lower low, invalidating the bullish thesis.
US Treasury highlights crypto as threat that could harm efficacy of sanctions
The US Treasury Department has issued a review of sanctions for 2021, expressing some concerns that could undermine its strength and trust. ryptocurrencies were viewed as a threat as its adoption continually increases. The department stressed the need for better communication and ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.