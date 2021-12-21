- Algorand price develops a rare bullish reversal pattern.
- Short sellers start to get trapped, feeling the pressure as ALGO ticks higher.
- Downside risks are present but limited.
Algorand price has given bulls and bears an extended headache over the past three months. A series of false breakouts higher and lower have yielded a prolonged range trade that warned of some deeper moves south, but that may no longer be the case.
Algorand price forms big bear trap, 75% gain up ahead
Algorand price is developing one of the rarest and most sought-after bullish reversal patterns in Point and Figure Analysis: the Bullish Shakeout. The Bullish Shakeout pattern is only valid during an uptrend and shows up near or at the bottom of a corrective move. The pattern requirements are two to three Os below a triple-botttom (minimum of two Os, maximum of three Os) at the bottom of a swing.
Adding to the strength of this pattern is how it affects short-sellers. A breakout below a triple-bottom is a potent short signal and one that many Point and Figure traders regard as the minimum of criteria for an entry. However, when the triple-bottom fails to produce sustained movement lower, short-sellers get trapped. And as prices move higher, the trapped shorts end up turning into buyers and exacerbating the buying pressure.
Algorand has fulfilled all of the conditions for a Bullish Shakeout, and because of that, a long opportunity now exists. The theoretical long entry is on the 3-box reversal with a buy stop at $1.375, a stop loss at $1.25, and a profit target at $2.50. This trade represents a 9:1 reward for the risk opportunity. A three-box trailing stop would protect any implied profit post entry.
ALGO/USDT $0.025/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
As bullish as this trade setup is, its entry rules are particular. No more than three Os can develop below the triple-bottom. This means that if Algorand price moves to $1.2250 or below, the long setup is invalidated.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Elon Musk gives Dogecoin another life but DOGE is bent on triggering a 50% crash
Dogecoin price is at an inflection point at $0.16 and a nudge could trigger a catastrophic correction. Although Elon Musk’s tweet alleviated the short-term bearish outlook, a steep sell-off to $0.086 seems likely. A break above the $0.215 hurdle will invalidate the bearish thesis for DOGE.
Ripple long-term investors bet on XRP, expect bias lawsuit against SEC to succeed
After non-profit government watchdog accused SEC of bias against Ripple, investors expect positive outcome. Long-term investors predict a compromise with the SEC and a positive impact on Ripple price. Ripple price has posted over 13% gains over the past week.
Solana price prepares for an 18% upswing as SOL approaches launching pad
Solana price is preparing for a quick reversal as it approaches the 4-hour demand zone, ranging from $157 to $166. A bounce from this area will lead to a retest of $188 and, in a bullish case, $200. If SOL produces a 4-hour swing low below $153, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Axie Infinity price to provide a buying opportunity before AXS rallies 40%
Axie Infinity price is traversing a falling wedge pattern that suggests an 18% uptrend to $111.41 is likely upon breakout. In some cases, AXS could provide a buying opportunity at $79 before it triggers a run-up to $111.41. On-chain metrics support the bullish thesis explained above and indicate it is likely.
BTC to provide the biggest buying opportunity before $100,000
Bitcoin price has been hanging around the $50,000 psychological level for quite some time. A breakdown of one crucial support barrier is likely to trigger a steep crash for BTC. On-chain metrics are also suggesting that long-term holders are booking profits, anticipating a nosedive.