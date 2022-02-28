When it comes to creation, ownership and the ability to reap the rewards of what you have created are very important. But in the digital space, where things are replicated and shared at the speed of light, maintaining ownership and the benefits attached to creations is a lot trickier.

This, perhaps, is one of the reasons why non-fungible tokens (NFTs) saw so much popularity in the past few months. NFTs have been especially popular among young content creators, many of whom appreciate the opportunity to monetize their art and sell directly to other people.

However, there is also an existential issue with NFTs. Most of the tokens we see today are existing in the version of the internet known as Web2. However, the internet as we know it is now making its way rapidly to the next iteration - known as Web3.

In light of this, Aleksandr “Shurick” Agapitov, the founder of Xsolla, a top gaming company, has announced a new project that will not only foster creativity within the Web3 space but will also allow creators to enjoy the full benefits of their efforts.

This new project is called X.LA and, it has been launched formally on February 17, 2022. Using X.LA, all types of users, including contractors, influencers, content creators, inventors, entrepreneurs, and researchers, can tap into the potential of Web3 and enjoy its benefits. X.LA aims to not only secure equality for creators but also to be the next step in the internet’s evolution.

Visions like these are especially if NFTs are to become part of our digital future. The move towards Web3 is undoubtedly going to be a big one, with different platforms and concepts looking to already profit off of it. However, if there is no infrastructure for the movement of NFTs into Web3, these tokens risk being left in the wind.

Currently, there is a lot of talk about Web3 and what it means. Advocates say that Web3 is a new evolution of the internet where people will be able to maintain better ownership rights of their identities and data.

Building on blockchain technology, Web3 is expected to bring forth an age of improved interoperability - especially among companies and platforms. Users are also expected to get more property rights - meaning a greater share of the internet.

On the other hand, a lot of skeptics have also pointed out that Web3 is simply a buzzword that many tech companies and platforms have been adopted because they have so much skin in the game. Some even claim that top tech firms and venture capitalists have invested in Web3 because they see it as a version of the internet that they will be able to control.

Regardless, it is worth noting that NFTs are a perfect fit into the Web3 future that many proponents say. The entire point of NFTs is to confer ownership rights on people who buy them. So, two people can see a piece of art online. If the first person gets it as an NFT, then they become the owner of that piece. The other person could download that same image and even frame it on their wall, but they don’t actually own it.

Over the years, the creative industry has especially been stifled by the actions of large companies that run the revenue pipeline. They can impose whatever fees they deem fit, and they control the market. By definition, NFTs are designed to give power back to the people who actually work. No longer will companies control the massive revenue streams they used to, while creators only get a small cut of the money owed to them. Now, the power is shifting again and into the hands of people who do igneous work.

In more ways than one, NFTs and Web3 are perfect for each other. Now, it is only a question of how to drag NFTs into this new evolution for the internet.

Fortunately, these platforms and more are doing an impressive job of keeping the dream alive. Metaverse services and play-to-earn games are even incorporating NFTs, and we are all about to witness the rise of this new internet age.

If you’re a tech enthusiast, things are definitely exciting right now.