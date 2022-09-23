- The CFTC issued an order to penalize bZeroX, LLC citing the illegal offering of leveraged and margined commodity transactions for $250,000.
- The regulatory body charged the successor of bZeroX, LLC, operating by the name of Ooki DAO as well for violating the Bank Secrecy Act.
- CFTC filing against a DAO, being a first of its kind, opens up the entire DAO market to potential harmful impact.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) made headlines on September 22 for taking action against bZeroX, LLC and its founders. The event also marked the first-ever instance of the CFTC filing a lawsuit against a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO).
CFTC acts against OokiDAO
The Commission issued an order on September 22 for filing as well as settling the charges against bZeroX, LLC and its founders Tom Bean and Kyle Kristner. CFTC noted that the respondents were
- Illegally offering leveraged and margined retail commodity transactions in digital assets
- Engaging in activities only registered futures commission merchants (FCM) can perform
- Failing to adopt a customer identification program as part of a Bank Secrecy Act compliance program, as required of FCMs.
The charges also followed a $250,000 civil penalty, in addition to cease and desist. But CFTC did not pull the brakes here and even filed a federal civil enforcement action against OokiDAO. This DAO was noted to be a successor to bZeroX.
The legal action against DAO, the first of its kind, leaves any and every other similar autonomous organization vulnerable. The statement issued by the CFTC read,
“Margined, leveraged, or financed digital asset trading offered to retail U.S. customers must occur on properly registered and regulated exchanges in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations. These requirements apply equally to entities with more traditional business structures as well as to DAOs.”
DAO market reacts as expected
Since OokiDAO was not as big a name in the DAO space, its filing did not have a serious impact on the market. DAOs and their tokens currently have a combined market cap of $15.4 billion, led by the likes of Uniswap, AAVE and MakerDAO.
On the investment front, as it is, the bearish market has resulted in the 24-hour trading volume falling by 26.96%. Without recovery, this figure could keep rising, affecting a major cohort of the crypto market.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto.com Price Prediction: The probability of CRO doubling by November
Crypto.com price could fool a lot of investors in the coming weeks. As the CRO price hovers in the $0.10 zone, many declines could be losing power. Crypto.com currently auctions at $0.1065. The bulls are testing the 8-day exponential moving average resistance.
SOL presents day trading opportunities amid a questionable downtrend
Solana price has lost 22% of its market value since mid-September. The Volume Profile indicator is still questionable as to who dominates the market. Invalidation of the bullish idea is contingent upon a few factors mentioned below.
JPMorgan worries the Merge may divide Ethereum community as ETH falls by 25% to test $1,300
JPMorgan shared its concerns about the Ethereum Merge this Wednesday, citing the hard fork which gave rise to another chain called Ethereum PoW. Since the Merge 8 days ago, Ethereum has been on a consistent downtrend falling from $1,700 to $1,300.
Algorand rallies by 27% as FIFA launches its NFT marketplace
The FIFA World Cup 2022 is one of the most anticipated events ever, and with worldwide crypto adoption spreading rapidly, it was certain for the World Cup to integrate it as well. FIFA leaned into crypto through NFTs, and with its marketplace going live, Algorand is enjoying a good run-up on the charts.
Bitcoin: The caveats to BTC’s slippery slope to $12,000
Bitcoin price has been on a rollercoaster ride since June 18. The most recent yet explosive run-up has hit targets mentioned in our previous publication. After hitting these levels, BTC has undone these gains quickly.