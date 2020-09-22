- The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has published a letter issuing stablecoin regulation guidelines.
- Guidance is reserved only for stablecoins held in hosted wallets controlled by a trusted third party.
In a significant step for crypto adoption, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has published a letter, approving national banks' and federal savings associations' authority to hold "reserves" on behalf of customers who issue stablecoins.
Acting Comptroller of the Currency Brian P. Brooks announced:
National banks and federal savings associations currently engage in stablecoin-related activities involving billions of dollars each day. This opinion provides greater regulatory certainty for banks within the federal banking system to provide those client services in a safe and sound manner.
In the letter, the OCC clarifies several questions regarding the application of stablecoin-related bank activities. The letter notes that the guidance is reserved only for stablecoins held in hosted wallets controlled by a trusted third party. Unhosted wallets that were influenced by the individual user are not included in the guidelines.
The letter notes:
The due diligence process should facilitate an understanding of the risks of cryptocurrency and include a review for compliance with applicable laws and regulations, including those related to the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) and anti-money laundering.
The reserve account could be structured as either deposit of the stablecoin issuer or as deposits of the individual stablecoin holder.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Craig Wright’s lawsuit heads to trial after Federal court denied motion for summary judgement
Dave Kleiman was a computer forensics expert and was allegedly involved in the creation of Bitcoin. Craig Steven Wright, which claims to be Satoshi Nakamoto, the actual inventor of the cryptocurrency, also claims Kleiman was involved in his creation.
Ethereum erases $4 billion in market capitalization within hours
Ethereum formed a bear flag on the 4-hour chart which started its flag pole On September 1. The upwards consolidation period started on September 6 and the pattern has now clearly broken bearish now but has not yet slipped below the low of the pole at $310.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC needs to defend critical support level at $10,600
Bitcoin was trading inside an ascending triangle pattern between September 3 and September 15, which is created when the price establishes higher lows and a horizontal trendline around the swing highs.
Swipe Price Analysis: SXP doomed to retest $1 as critical support weakens
Swipe (SXP) is one of the worst-performing tokens out of top-100. The coin has lost nearly 15% of its value in the last 24 hours to trade at $1.28. The coin peaked at $5 on August 13 and has been moving down steadily ever since, losing over 70%.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC crystal ball gives bulls a faint flicker of hope
Bitcoin staged a healthy recovery this week. The pioneer digital currency price took off from the support area of $10,000 and touched the next psychological line of $11,000.