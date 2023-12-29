Share:

Aave price currently tangles with the $116 resistance level.

Overcoming this key hurdle could trigger a 40% rally to $162 AAVE.

A breakdown and flip of the $107 support level into a resistance barrier will invalidate the bullish outlook.

Aave (AAVE) price shows no signs of slowing down as it approaches a key weekly hurdle. If AAVE holders push the altcoin to flip this barrier into a support floor, they could be in for massive gains.

Aave price and its connection to Ethereum rally

With the full-blown start of the bull run, altcoins have generated massive returns for holders. Ethereum remained a slugger for quite some time but decided to rally a week ago as Bitcoin slipped into consolidation.

Since then, many Ethereum-related altcoins have pumped. The tokens that pumped initially were the newly launched altcoins like PYTH, PENDLE, and TIA, but slowly, older altcoins like UNI, ETC, AAVE are starting to play catch-up.

Crypto Twitter, more commonly known as CT, addresses this trading strategy as “ETH-beta,” which relates to altcoins that are associated with ETH.

AAVE holders in for a treat

Aave price slipped below the $116 and $107 support levels on May 9, 2022. Since then, multiple attempts have been made to push the altcoin higher, but all were in vain. AAVE largely remained unfazed when Bitcoin price dropped on December 28, so the ongoing struggle to flip $116 into a support floor likely has legs.

A risky bet would be to accumulate AAVE at $107 should there be an intraday dip. This buying activity would be with the expectation that Aave price flips the aforementioned key hurdle.

In total, the rally from $116 to $162 would constitute a 40% gain.

AAVE/USDT 1-day chart

On the other hand, if Aave price breaks the $107 support level and flips it into a resistance level, it would be the first sign of bullish failure. In such a case, if AAVE breached the $95 support level, it would create a lower low and invalidate the optimistic outlook detailed above.

This development could also see Aave price crash 20% to collect the liquidity resting below the October 27 swing low at $75.

